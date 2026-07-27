CoCoTe Indicator

CoCoTe Indicator is a market-structure analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It identifies confirmed Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), liquidity sweeps, and accumulation zones directly on the chart. Signals use closed candles with Shift 1 to reduce intrabar noise and avoid using the currently forming candle.

The clean information panel summarizes the latest structure, market bias, detected liquidity event, and accumulation condition. Visual labels and levels help discretionary traders review price action without manually marking every swing.

Main inputs control swing depth, confirmation distance, accumulation range, colors, labels, and panel appearance. The indicator does not open trades and does not promise profits. Always combine its information with independent analysis, risk management, and testing appropriate to your symbol and timeframe.