FreelanceSections

I need help to create my trading view indicator, and converting it into a MT5 EA with the same logic

MQL5 Indicators Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

I have build a trading view indicator which monitors trades. The strategy is based on OB, it buys and sells bullish and bearish OB. Also valid re enters on the retest of orderblocks only if TP is hit the first time. I’m looking for someone to develop me a EA which works on the same logic and buys and sells of the same logic as my Indicator. I currently have my indicator firing signals into a telegram channel so I know the results are very good. If I could get this automated it would be great 

Files:

JPEG
IMG_6415.jpeg
181.2 Kb
JPEG
IMG_6375.jpeg
220.9 Kb
JPEG
camphoto_1483920592.jpeg
2.9 Mb

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(611)
Projects
713
33%
Arbitration
45
49% / 42%
Overdue
14
2%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(16)
Projects
20
15%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(21)
Projects
27
7%
Arbitration
9
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
4%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(434)
Projects
640
53%
Arbitration
34
62% / 21%
Overdue
6
1%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(10)
Projects
15
20%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
1
7%
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(15)
Projects
21
24%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(13)
Projects
22
41%
Arbitration
8
0% / 50%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(28)
Projects
34
35%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
6%
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(3)
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
Published: 1 code
10
Developer 10
Rating
(82)
Projects
93
31%
Arbitration
9
22% / 56%
Overdue
5
5%
Working
11
Developer 11
Rating
(19)
Projects
27
26%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
2
7%
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 4 codes
14
Developer 14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(550)
Projects
838
61%
Arbitration
33
27% / 45%
Overdue
24
3%
Free
Published: 1 code
16
Developer 16
Rating
(12)
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
5
40% / 20%
Overdue
2
11%
Loaded
Published: 7 articles, 35 codes
17
Developer 17
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 5 codes
18
Developer 18
Rating
(7)
Projects
7
29%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
14%
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(203)
Projects
264
22%
Arbitration
23
52% / 17%
Overdue
0
Working
20
Developer 20
Rating
(25)
Projects
32
19%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
4
13%
Free
21
Developer 21
Rating
(2673)
Projects
3410
68%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
22
Developer 22
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
2
40%
Free
Published: 1 code
23
Developer 23
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
24
Developer 24
Rating
(4)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
4
50%
Free
25
Developer 25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Developer 26
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
100%
Free
27
Developer 27
Rating
(9)
Projects
11
55%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
28
Developer 28
Rating
(3)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
29
Developer 29
Rating
(14)
Projects
18
22%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
4
22%
Loaded
30
Developer 30
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
31
Developer 31
Rating
(55)
Projects
92
24%
Arbitration
8
75% / 13%
Overdue
44
48%
Free
32
Developer 32
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
33
Developer 33
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
34
Developer 34
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
35
Developer 35
Rating
(499)
Projects
744
56%
Arbitration
48
31% / 31%
Overdue
120
16%
Free
Published: 1 code
36
Developer 36
Rating
(25)
Projects
31
13%
Arbitration
13
0% / 77%
Overdue
9
29%
Free
37
Developer 37
Rating
(2)
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
38
Developer 38
Rating
(2)
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 33%
Overdue
1
14%
Working
39
Developer 39
Rating
(454)
Projects
720
34%
Arbitration
35
71% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Free
40
Developer 40
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
41
Developer 41
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
42
Developer 42
Rating
(513)
Projects
552
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
43
Developer 43
Rating
(119)
Projects
169
38%
Arbitration
9
78% / 22%
Overdue
15
9%
Free
44
Developer 44
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
45
Developer 45
Rating
(169)
Projects
180
46%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
46
Developer 46
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
47
Developer 47
Rating
(7)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
1
20%
Working
48
Developer 48
Rating
(44)
Projects
51
59%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
Published: 5 codes
49
Developer 49
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
50
Developer 50
Rating
(10)
Projects
14
43%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
21%
Free
51
Developer 51
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
52
Developer 52
Rating
(86)
Projects
96
23%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
53
Developer 53
Rating
(392)
Projects
506
23%
Arbitration
60
57% / 25%
Overdue
59
12%
Free
54
Developer 54
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
55
Developer 55
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
100%
Free
56
Developer 56
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
57
Developer 57
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
58
Developer 58
Rating
(33)
Projects
36
33%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
59
Developer 59
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
60
Developer 60
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
61
Developer 61
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
62
Developer 62
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
63
Developer 63
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
64
Developer 64
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
65
Developer 65
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Create a forex trading robot (EA)for mt5 30+ USD
Automatic buy and sell entries. stoploss (sl) take profit (tp) risk management and adjustable lot size. Adjustable risk percentage per trade. Trailing stop maximum number of open trades. Trading hours filter. Ability to backtest and optimize the strategy. Easy to use settings. The EA should work reliably on mt5 and provide the source code. I want the developer to test the EA and provide backtest results before
Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD
I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly
EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USD
Develop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations
WillyFX 30+ USD
need an MT5 Expert Advisor designed for educational and demo-account testing. The robot should identify trading opportunities using clear technical rules, manage entries and exits automatically, include stop-loss and take-profit controls, limit risk per trade, avoid excessive trading, and provide adjustable settings for backtesting and optimization
Forex robot 30+ USD
Hello… need an MT5 expert advisor that scans up to five user-selected symbols for bullish and bearish engulfing patterns on a chosen timeframe, displays a signal dashboard with pattern strength scores, and automatically enters trades with risk-based lot sizing, fixed stop-loss and take-profit tied to the engulfing candle’s high or low
Mt5 ea 30+ USD
I have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained
An expert adviser based on MQL5 30+ USD
Requirements Specification Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with
REWARD! 35 - 200 USD
I will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria! Platform : MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!! Timeframe : doesn’t matter Pair : doesn’t matter Strategy : doesn’t matter Drawdown : no more than 25% Return : minimum 5%, every month Lot sizing : dynamic lots I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years . If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns
Can you help me develope same indicator as this sample on youtube. I need fast response from you experienced developers 30+ USD
hello could you make me same indicator for ninja ? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxs2MuqvH3w if yes for how much and timeline ? thks in advance and please reply me as soon as possible you get my notification
EA and Signal Configuration, Monitoring and Reporting Service needed 30 - 200 USD
Hello, I am looking for someone to Run and Monitor the EA and Signals in the account. Should be able to monitor daily and fix any issue in the signal Copying and EA running. The Settings and configuration to be checked and updated periodically. Should be available to report and update on daily basis. Tell me the cost and your previous experience for the same. Thanks

Project information

Budget
50 - 500 USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0