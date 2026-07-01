I need help to create my trading view indicator, and converting it into a MT5 EA with the same logic
Specification
I have build a trading view indicator which monitors trades. The strategy is based on OB, it buys and sells bullish and bearish OB. Also valid re enters on the retest of orderblocks only if TP is hit the first time. I’m looking for someone to develop me a EA which works on the same logic and buys and sells of the same logic as my Indicator. I currently have my indicator firing signals into a telegram channel so I know the results are very good. If I could get this automated it would be great
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