Expert Advisor Using Strength, RSI & Pivot Point Indicators 30 - 31 USD Hello, I need an Expert Advisor (EA) developed using a combination of three indicators : Strength Indicator RSI Pivot Points The detailed strategy will be shared after you apply for this job . The EA must work properly in the Strategy Tester , so we can verify that entries and exits are executed correctly. I have attached an image showing how the indicators look on the chart. Please apply only if you are confident

Wwmwangi# 30 - 200 USD I need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Symbol: - XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) Timeframe: - M15 Strategy Logic: - Buy when price closes above EMA 50 and RSI(14) is below 30 - Sell when price closes below EMA 50 and RSI(14) is above 70 - Entry only on candle close Trade Management: - Auto lot based on risk percentage (input adjustable) - Risk per trade: input (default 1%) - Stop Loss: 300 points (input adjustable) -

Good MT5 - EA startegy that fit for Prop firm ( challenges and Funded accounts ) 30 - 60 USD I need a reliable, low-risk, high-consistency Expert Advisor (MT5 - EA) that is capable of passing prop firm challenges with specific features like stop lose and take profit as well as trailing stop. In addition to that should be suitable for long-term use on funded accounts. The EA should be designed to make at least 1% profit daily with strong risk management to remain within all prop firm rules. In addition to

Want to Buy ready made Profitable MT5 EA Today (now) 4000+ USD I want to buy the EA today, Provide me with demo ex5, proof of profitability and Proof that the EA is profitable in your application. *NO Martingale* or Avaraging down

MT4 Expert Advisor – Low Risk, No Martingale, Proper Risk Management 30+ USD I am looking for a professional MQL4 developer to build a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD (Gold only). PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - Broker: Hankotrade (ECN conditions) - Symbol: XAUUSD only GENERAL RULES: - Fully automated EA (no manual confirmation required) - NO martingale - NO grid - NO hedging - One trade at a time - Works on live and demo accounts - Must allow manual stop/disable at any

Martingale EA 50 - 300 USD i want to develop martingale base ea with some risk managemnet i will provide the trade ac id password need to study the strategy then i need competle flexible risk management that can be changed and set accorddingly when it required. ac number -13145 pass- View@1234 server- ambitious capital

Stochastic Oscillator and extreme EA 30+ USD I'm looking for an experience developer that can help develop an EA based Strategy below into 1 EA itself no issues if used martingale & fix lot . Symbol : XAUUSD 1m-5m-15m i will explain to the developer more datils before doing the EA. i will send the indicator and the set point. 1- indicator extreme 2- stochastic Oscillator 3- stochastic indicator good luck

ICT Sell-Only Execution EA 100+ USD Below is the same information written as a continuous, professional text , clear and suitable for a requirements description field. This project consists of adjusting an existing Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, written in MQL5. The original EA structure, logic, and trading methodology must be fully preserved, with no rewriting, simplification, or replacement of the strategy. The only required functional change is to

XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USD I'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*