Specification
I need a high-speed trading EA that works on live accounts with IC Markets. I will provide a video of an EA trading on the DE40 pair with high speed; I want that same logic and trading style replicated in my EA.
Most importantly, please only apply if you are experienced with HFT trading strategies. You will only be selected for this job after you have successfully explained the logic of the video to me.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
14
9%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
17
12%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
6%
Working
Published: 1 code
3
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
184
42%
Arbitration
25
56% / 20%
Overdue
12
7%
Working
6
Rating
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
4
67%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
89
25%
Arbitration
8
75% / 13%
Overdue
44
49%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
14
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
15
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
16
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
18
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 5 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0