Specification
I'm seeking a NinjaTrader indicator and scanner to identify stock patterns for swing trading. I need this tool to help pinpoint swing highs and lows and key levels, covering various timeframes. Scope of work - Develop NinjaTrader indicator for last swing high and low - Implement key level marking for supply and demand zones - Create a market analyser scanner for reversal, structure shifts, and breakout patterns - Ensure timeframe configurability for scanning - Timeframe scans: 15 min - last 10 days, 1 hr - last 60 days, daily - last 6 months, weekly - last 2 years
Similar orders
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders56
Arbitrage count0