Specification

1. Objective

To acquire or develop a technological solution that allows the generation of temporary “FLASH” USDT on the TRON (TRC20) network, with an on-chain lifespan equal to or greater than 180 days.





2. Functional Scope

2.1 FLASH USDT Generation

Creation of temporary USDT tokens visible on the TRON TRC20 blockchain.





Minimum lifespan: 180 days (or higher, depending on configuration).





2.2 Compatibility and Visibility

The generated USDT must be fully traceable on the TRON blockchain (via explorers such as Tronscan).





Interoperability support with the following wallets, among others:





Binance Wallet





Ledger





TronLink





Trust Wallet





2.3 Transferability and Mobility

Ability to transfer the FLASH USDT between wallets freely during its validity period.





Support for transfers between internal and external accounts to centralized exchanges and cold wallets.





2.4 Security and Control

Transaction validation on the TRON network using the user’s private keys.





Ability to configure:





Amount to issue.





Expiration date.





Emission control.





3. Expected Deliverables

Full source code of the software (mandatory).





Installation, configuration, and operation manual.





Functional test results with visible evidence on the TRON TRC20 network.





4. Acceptance Criteria

The generated USDT must be visible and verifiable on TRONSCAN or other TRC20 blockchain explorers.





It must be transferable without restrictions to wallets such as Binance and Ledger during the entire validity period.





On-chain lifespan must be no less than 180 days before expiring or becoming invalid.





Pre-delivery validation:





Once the software is developed or an existing solution is validated, it must be tested to confirm all requested functionalities.





The project will be considered closed and satisfactory only after successful validation.





📌 Note: Delivery of the complete source code is a mandatory part of the project and an essential condition for final acceptance.

