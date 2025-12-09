Specification

🔹 EA Name: Still not decided



Bollinger Breakout Entries + Support/Resistance Filtering + Grid + Average Profit Exit



S&R Bollinger Breakout Grid EA is a powerful automated trading system that combines Support & Resistance, Bollinger Band breakout confirmation, a controlled grid, and a smart Average Profit Exit System.

This EA executes only high-quality reversal entries and manages trades intelligently without using stoploss.



⸻



✨ Key Features



📌 1. Support & Resistance Recognition

• Detects the strongest S/R zones

• Avoids weak or fake levels

• Trades only where real reversals can happen



⸻



📌 2. Bollinger Breakout Entry (20 period, 1.5 SD)



The EA waits for an extreme volatility breakout before entering:



BUY Conditions:

• A full candle closes completely below the lower Bollinger Band (1.5 SD)

• Wick and body must stay outside the band

• Price must be near a support zone



SELL Conditions:

• A full candle closes completely above the upper Bollinger Band (1.5 SD)

• Wick and body must stay outside the band

• Price must be near a resistance zone



These rules ensure only powerful exhaustion points are traded.



⸻



📌 3. Smart Grid System (No Stoploss)

• Adds positions only if price goes against first entry

• Grid spacing fully customizable

• Fixed or safe multiplier lot sizing

• Maximum grid levels to protect capital

• No random entries — grids only appear after approved breakouts



⸻



📌 4. Average Profit Exit System (New)



Instead of closing trades individually, the EA:

1. Calculates the average entry price of all open grid trades

2. Monitors price returning toward the reversal zone

3. Closes all trades together once

→ overall basket profit target is reached



Benefits of Average Profit Exit:

• Faster recovery

• Smaller market movement needed to take profit

• Smoother equity curve

• Lower risk than holding out for large single-target levels



This is the optimal exit logic for grid trading.



⸻



📌 5. Recovery & Safety Controls

• Break-even protection

• Equity stop or pause

• volatility check before opening grids

• Optional trend filter to avoid extreme trend phases



⸻



⚙️ How the EA Trades

1. Detects strong support/resistance

2. Waits for candle to close fully outside Bollinger Band

3. Opens BUY below lower band or SELL above upper band

4. If price continues opposite direction → structured grid

5. EA calculates average entry price of the grid

6. When price pulls back:

→ EA closes everything at average profit target

7. Starts a new cycle only when new S/R + breakout



🔥 Recommended Pairs

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• EURUSD

• GBPUSD