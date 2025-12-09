Specification
🔹 EA Name: Still not decided
Bollinger Breakout Entries + Support/Resistance Filtering + Grid + Average Profit Exit
S&R Bollinger Breakout Grid EA is a powerful automated trading system that combines Support & Resistance, Bollinger Band breakout confirmation, a controlled grid, and a smart Average Profit Exit System.
This EA executes only high-quality reversal entries and manages trades intelligently without using stoploss.
⸻
✨ Key Features
📌 1. Support & Resistance Recognition
• Detects the strongest S/R zones
• Avoids weak or fake levels
• Trades only where real reversals can happen
⸻
📌 2. Bollinger Breakout Entry (20 period, 1.5 SD)
The EA waits for an extreme volatility breakout before entering:
BUY Conditions:
• A full candle closes completely below the lower Bollinger Band (1.5 SD)
• Wick and body must stay outside the band
• Price must be near a support zone
SELL Conditions:
• A full candle closes completely above the upper Bollinger Band (1.5 SD)
• Wick and body must stay outside the band
• Price must be near a resistance zone
These rules ensure only powerful exhaustion points are traded.
⸻
📌 3. Smart Grid System (No Stoploss)
• Adds positions only if price goes against first entry
• Grid spacing fully customizable
• Fixed or safe multiplier lot sizing
• Maximum grid levels to protect capital
• No random entries — grids only appear after approved breakouts
⸻
📌 4. Average Profit Exit System (New)
Instead of closing trades individually, the EA:
1. Calculates the average entry price of all open grid trades
2. Monitors price returning toward the reversal zone
3. Closes all trades together once
→ overall basket profit target is reached
Benefits of Average Profit Exit:
• Faster recovery
• Smaller market movement needed to take profit
• Smoother equity curve
• Lower risk than holding out for large single-target levels
This is the optimal exit logic for grid trading.
⸻
📌 5. Recovery & Safety Controls
• Break-even protection
• Equity stop or pause
• volatility check before opening grids
• Optional trend filter to avoid extreme trend phases
⸻
⚙️ How the EA Trades
1. Detects strong support/resistance
2. Waits for candle to close fully outside Bollinger Band
3. Opens BUY below lower band or SELL above upper band
4. If price continues opposite direction → structured grid
5. EA calculates average entry price of the grid
6. When price pulls back:
→ EA closes everything at average profit target
7. Starts a new cycle only when new S/R + breakout
🔥 Recommended Pairs
• XAUUSD (Gold)
• EURUSD
• GBPUSD
Project information
Budget
30 - 60 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0