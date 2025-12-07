Specification
I need an MT5 Expert Advisor that works as a trade copier.
One master MT5 account (my account) → multiple client MT5 accounts (slaves).
Main requirements:
1) Copy Trading
- Copy all trades from master to slaves:
* market and pending orders
* SL / TP
* modifications (SL/TP changes)
* partial closes
* closing of orders
- Instruments: Forex and XAUUSD (Gold)
- Must work with different brokers and prop firm accounts as long as they use MT5.
2) Risk settings per client
Each client must have individual risk settings:
- fixed lot size
- proportional lot (based on balance or equity)
- max daily loss (percentage or money)
- max total loss / max drawdown
3) Simple management
I need a simple way to:
- see all connected client accounts and their status
- enable/disable copying for specific clients
- change risk settings per client
Phase 2 (optional, not required for this order):
- Telegram → MT5 copier:
Signals from my private Telegram channel are automatically executed on clients’ MT5 accounts.
Please only apply if you already have experience with MT4/MT5 trade copiers.
I need a stable solution that can run 24/7 on a VPS.
Thank you.
