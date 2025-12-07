FreelanceSections

MT5 Trade Copier (Master Account → Multiple Client Accounts)

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Python MySQL Uploading data to a website

Specification

I need an MT5 Expert Advisor that works as a trade copier.

One master MT5 account (my account) → multiple client MT5 accounts (slaves).

Main requirements:

1) Copy Trading
- Copy all trades from master to slaves:
  * market and pending orders
  * SL / TP
  * modifications (SL/TP changes)
  * partial closes
  * closing of orders
- Instruments: Forex and XAUUSD (Gold)
- Must work with different brokers and prop firm accounts as long as they use MT5.

2) Risk settings per client
Each client must have individual risk settings:
- fixed lot size
- proportional lot (based on balance or equity)
- max daily loss (percentage or money)
- max total loss / max drawdown

3) Simple management
I need a simple way to:
- see all connected client accounts and their status
- enable/disable copying for specific clients
- change risk settings per client

Phase 2 (optional, not required for this order):
- Telegram → MT5 copier:
  Signals from my private Telegram channel are automatically executed on clients’ MT5 accounts.

Please only apply if you already have experience with MT4/MT5 trade copiers. 
I need a stable solution that can run 24/7 on a VPS.

Thank you.

Project information

Budget
100 - 250 USD
Deadline
from 7 to 14 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0