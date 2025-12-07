I need an MT5 Expert Advisor that works as a trade copier.





One master MT5 account (my account) → multiple client MT5 accounts (slaves).





Main requirements:





1) Copy Trading

- Copy all trades from master to slaves:

* market and pending orders

* SL / TP

* modifications (SL/TP changes)

* partial closes

* closing of orders

- Instruments: Forex and XAUUSD (Gold)

- Must work with different brokers and prop firm accounts as long as they use MT5.





2) Risk settings per client

Each client must have individual risk settings:

- fixed lot size

- proportional lot (based on balance or equity)

- max daily loss (percentage or money)

- max total loss / max drawdown





3) Simple management

I need a simple way to:

- see all connected client accounts and their status

- enable/disable copying for specific clients

- change risk settings per client





Phase 2 (optional, not required for this order):

- Telegram → MT5 copier:

Signals from my private Telegram channel are automatically executed on clients’ MT5 accounts.





Please only apply if you already have experience with MT4/MT5 trade copiers.

I need a stable solution that can run 24/7 on a VPS.





Thank you.



