Similar orders

EA devlopser (devlop EA robot as per my logic ) 30+ USD So the things we need in algorithm of mql5 language EA in mt5 1. Depending on timeframe it can recognise the previous swing high and low 2. Timeframe is 5m,15m,1h,4h 3. It can recognise the basic Market bias that is market is bullish or bearish we can identify using (ema,rsi,basic smc bias,ict bias structure mapping) or use anything to find bias structure 4. EA should have option to change timeframe and change risk

Seeking Expert MT5 Developer for Ultra-Fast Scalping EA 30+ USD require the development of a high-speed, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically detect

Getting a Expert to create EA based on my Custom Indicators 30+ USD I want the Robots to execute buy/sell/TP/SL trades without me telling them to, Buy low Sell high Forex Pairs, I want to gain profit not lose profit, using INDICATORS, strategies, Expert Advisors, signals, Symbols, MA RSI, Awesome Accelerators', Algorithmic Trading and Scanners on real time data

Mt5 mobile with delayed charts ios 100+ USD Looking for a developer to make mobile MT5 with delayed charts can choose the day and will work exactly like normal metatrader, even lot size the profit and losses and everything can add capital etc

Pazuzu 30+ USD generate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade

Request to Develop Custom Crypto Trading EA for MT5 The EA should allow me to schedule buy or sell orders at specific times during the day. 30 - 100 USD I hope this message finds you well. I am looking to develop a custom Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and would like your assistance. Here is a detailed description of what I need: Trading Instrument: Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTC/USD, ETH/USD) Trading Style: Scalping and intraday/day trading Short-term trades based on precise market timing Key Features Required: Time-Based Entry: The EA should allow me to

An expert advisor based on Market Volatility 50+ USD Safe Haven EA 1) PLACING ORDERS EA opens Buy stop and Sell Stop at a set distance ‘d’ from below options depending on what is chosen. Create EA to have below as options 1A) Open of a candle 1B) Current market position 1C) Set price Example I If d = 100, option 1A) is chosen, Daily candle is chosen and openprice of US 30 daily candle is 46600.0 for a chosen lot “ L” = 0.01, i) A buy stop