Specification
Task: Modify "Moving Averages" EA – Add 3 professional features
Current EA: Classic Moving Averages crossover (EMA 21 based), longs/shorts on XAUUSD/stocks
Add these 3 features:
1. SELECTABLE TIMEFRAME (independent of chart)
• input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES WorkTimeframe = PERIOD_H1, H2, H3, H4..... // M1, M5, M10,....
• All iMA(), Close[], Open[], High[], Low[] must use WorkTimeframe instead of current chart timeframe
2. DAILY LOSS LIMIT (in USD)
• inputs:
bool UseDailyLossLimit = true
double DailyLossLimitUSD = XXX
• Track realized P&L from 00:00 server time
• When daily loss ≥ limit:
– Close ALL positions
– Stop trading and pause EA until next day (00:05 server time)
• Reset counter at 00:00 automatically
3. NEWS FILTER (avoid high-impact news)
• inputs:
bool UseNewsFilter = true
int MinutesBeforeNews = 30
int MinutesAfterNews = 30
int MinImpact = 3 // 3 = high impact only
• Use built-in Economic Calendar (CalendarValueHistory or WebRequest to FF calendar)
• Do NOT open new trades from X minutes before to X minutes after high-impact news
• Optional: close positions before news (add input bool CloseBeforeNews = false)
Requirements:
• Clean, well-commented code (English preferred)
• No external DLLs or paid libraries
• Works on XAUUSD, NAS100, SP500, stocks, forex
• Only long trades (keep current logic)
• Fully tested on Strategy Tester
Budget: $30–$40
Delivery: same day
Project information
Budget
30 - 40 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0