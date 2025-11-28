FreelanceSections

Modification of Moving Averages EA

MQL5 Indicators Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization C++ Stocks

Specification

Task: Modify "Moving Averages" EA – Add 3 professional features

Current EA: Classic Moving Averages crossover (EMA 21 based), longs/shorts on XAUUSD/stocks

Add these 3 features:

1. SELECTABLE TIMEFRAME (independent of chart)
   • input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES WorkTimeframe = PERIOD_H1, H2, H3, H4.....  // M1, M5, M10,....
   • All iMA(), Close[], Open[], High[], Low[] must use WorkTimeframe instead of current chart timeframe

2. DAILY LOSS LIMIT (in USD)
   • inputs:
        bool   UseDailyLossLimit   = true
        double DailyLossLimitUSD   = XXX
   • Track realized P&L from 00:00 server time
   • When daily loss ≥ limit:
        – Close ALL positions
        – Stop trading and pause EA until next day (00:05 server time)
   • Reset counter at 00:00 automatically

3. NEWS FILTER (avoid high-impact news)
   • inputs:
        bool   UseNewsFilter       = true
        int    MinutesBeforeNews   = 30
        int    MinutesAfterNews    = 30
        int    MinImpact           = 3   // 3 = high impact only
   • Use built-in Economic Calendar (CalendarValueHistory or WebRequest to FF calendar)
   • Do NOT open new trades from X minutes before to X minutes after high-impact news
   • Optional: close positions before news (add input bool CloseBeforeNews = false)

Requirements:
• Clean, well-commented code (English preferred)
• No external DLLs or paid libraries
• Works on XAUUSD, NAS100, SP500, stocks, forex
• Only long trades (keep current logic)
• Fully tested on Strategy Tester

Budget: $30–$40
Delivery: same day 

32
Developer 32
Rating
(49)
Projects
74
18%
Arbitration
30
17% / 53%
Overdue
31
42%
Free
33
Developer 33
Rating
(270)
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
34
Developer 34
Rating
(175)
Projects
225
20%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
0
Loaded
35
Developer 35
Rating
(5)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
36
Developer 36
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
37
Developer 37
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
20%
Working
38
Developer 38
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
Similar orders
EA devlopser (devlop EA robot as per my logic ) 30+ USD
So the things we need in algorithm of mql5 language EA in mt5 1. Depending on timeframe it can recognise the previous swing high and low 2. Timeframe is 5m,15m,1h,4h 3. It can recognise the basic Market bias that is market is bullish or bearish we can identify using (ema,rsi,basic smc bias,ict bias structure mapping) or use anything to find bias structure 4. EA should have option to change timeframe and change risk
Seeking Expert MT5 Developer for Ultra-Fast Scalping EA 30+ USD
require the development of a high-speed, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically detect
Getting a Expert to create EA based on my Custom Indicators 30+ USD
I want the Robots to execute buy/sell/TP/SL trades without me telling them to, Buy low Sell high Forex Pairs, I want to gain profit not lose profit, using INDICATORS, strategies, Expert Advisors, signals, Symbols, MA RSI, Awesome Accelerators', Algorithmic Trading and Scanners on real time data
Mt5 mobile with delayed charts ios 100+ USD
Looking for a developer to make mobile MT5 with delayed charts can choose the day and will work exactly like normal metatrader, even lot size the profit and losses and everything can add capital etc
Pazuzu 30+ USD
generate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade
Request to Develop Custom Crypto Trading EA for MT5 The EA should allow me to schedule buy or sell orders at specific times during the day. 30 - 100 USD
I hope this message finds you well. I am looking to develop a custom Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and would like your assistance. Here is a detailed description of what I need: Trading Instrument: Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTC/USD, ETH/USD) Trading Style: Scalping and intraday/day trading Short-term trades based on precise market timing Key Features Required: Time-Based Entry: The EA should allow me to
An expert advisor based on Market Volatility 50+ USD
Safe Haven EA 1) PLACING ORDERS EA opens Buy stop and Sell Stop at a set distance ‘d’ from below options depending on what is chosen. Create EA to have below as options 1A) Open of a candle 1B) Current market position 1C) Set price Example I If d = 100, option 1A) is chosen, Daily candle is chosen and openprice of US 30 daily candle is 46600.0 for a chosen lot “ L” = 0.01, i) A buy stop
AI-Enhanced Adaptive Trading Expert Advisor 50 - 200 USD
Technical Project Description: AI-Enhanced Adaptive Trading Expert Advisor I want to commission the development of a high-performance AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for indices (e.g., Volatility 75 Index) , gold (XAU/USD) , and crypto pairs (BTC/USD) . The EA should intelligently adapt to market volatility using machine learning or AI-based decision-making to refine its entry and

