downloaded indicator not showing in mt5
- Indicator is not showing
- Indicators: MACD-RSI
- Indicators: Strategy Checklist
which indicators?
LOOK HERE::--
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/199
downloaded indicator and .mqh files ant put as indicated in /include and /indicators folder ..but not showing up??
also downloaded from
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/238
but same prob..
- votes: 8
- 2011.01.20
- Konstantin Gruzdev
- www.mql5.com
It's working.
For example - this one https://www.mql5.com/en/code/199
Just place everything in right place, compile indicator in MetaEditor, in Metatrader - go to Navigator, right mouse click on Custom indicators and Refresh.
DEAR SIR,
can i become an expert programmer for expert advisors??though i create mql5 files but find a havoc while debugging them..seek some kind of training for programming ea's,,
Obviously, you download this directly from mql5.com and not from MT5 - that's OK though :)
Your question has been asked before, please read this Where are my EA and Files stored? and/or Installed EA doesn't show up in MT5 navigator?
I added indicator in mt5 but not a one indicator is showing
If indicator is not showing in Metatrader so it means thew following:
- you did not add this indicator to Metatrader, or
- this indicator is from the other platform (you added for MT5 but indicator is for MT4), or
- indicator is having the bug and can not be added to Metatrader. or
- you did not compile this indicator in MetaEditor.
Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
How to download free Indicator and install it on Metatrader
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/261958
- 2017.07.25
- www.mql5.com
I have recently downloaded metatrader 5 and i am not able to add any indicator taken from telegram to mt5 even after processing all it is not getting added please help me🙏🙏
Indicator can not be added in MT5 for the following reasons:
- you did not compile this indicator in MetaEditor;
- you downloaded ex5 file which is not source code and can not be compiled; this file can not be added to MT5 if this ex5 file compiled with old version of MetaEditor;
- you placed indicator in wrong folder;
- your indicator is not for MT5 (there are many indicators which are for MT4, and those indicators can not be added to MT5);
- other reason - post #8
- 2013.01.12
- www.mql5.com
