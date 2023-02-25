downloaded indicator not showing in mt5

hello, i have downloaded some indicators and header files and put them as stated in mql5/include and mql5/indicators folders but none of the are visible in mt5 nor in metaeditor.. please help how to use these indicators
 
LOOK HERE::--


https://www.mql5.com/en/code/199


downloaded indicator and .mqh files ant put as indicated in /include and /indicators folder ..but not showing up??


also downloaded from

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/238

but same prob..

It's working.

For example - this one https://www.mql5.com/en/code/199 


 

Just place everything in right place, compile indicator in MetaEditor, in Metatrader - go to Navigator, right mouse click on Custom indicators and Refresh.

It's working.

For example - this one https://www.mql5.com/en/code/199 


 

Just place everything in right place, compile indicator in MetaEditor, in Metatrader - go to Navigator, right mouse click on Custom indicators and Refresh.


Obviously, you download this directly from mql5.com and not from MT5 - that's OK though :)

Your question has been asked before, please read this Where are my EA and Files stored? and/or Installed EA doesn't show up in MT5 navigator?

 

 
I added indicator in mt5 but not a one indicator is showing
 
avinannn #:
I added indicator in mt5 but not a one indicator is showing

If indicator is not showing in Metatrader so it means thew following:

  • you did not add this indicator to Metatrader, or
  • this indicator is from the other platform (you added for MT5 but indicator is for MT4), or
  • indicator is having the bug and can not be added to Metatrader. or
  • you did not compile this indicator in MetaEditor.

Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020

How to download free Indicator and install it on Metatrader
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/261958

I have recently downloaded metatrader 5 and i am not able to add any indicator taken from telegram to mt5 even after processing all it is not getting added please help me🙏🙏
 
Brijesh Paswan #:
I have recently downloaded metatrader 5 and i am not able to add any indicator taken from telegram to mt5 even after processing all it is not getting added please help me🙏🙏

Indicator can not be added in MT5 for the following reasons:

  • you did not compile this indicator in MetaEditor;
  • you downloaded ex5 file which is not source code and can not be compiled; this file can not be added to MT5 if this ex5 file compiled with old version of MetaEditor;
  • you placed indicator in wrong folder;
  • your indicator is not for MT5 (there are many indicators which are for MT4, and those indicators can not be added to MT5);
  • other reason - post
