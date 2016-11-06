Multi-pair signal panel for an indicator

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Just started to study MQL5, but I want to code my manual system immediately.

I need to code an indicator and a panel showing the generated signals for other pairs according to the indicator over various time frames.

For example, MACD, attached to the EURUSD chart and a panel on the EURUSD chart for showing the signals for other pairs for various time frames.

Is there any example for such a coding task?

 

Yes please see this article:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2125


Here is another creative and excellent example:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1699


Or you can use the search function:

https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=gui%20interface

Graphical Interfaces X: Updates for Easy And Fast Library (Build 2)
Graphical Interfaces X: Updates for Easy And Fast Library (Build 2)
  • 2016.08.29
  • Anatoli Kazharski
  • www.mql5.com
Since the publication of the previous article in the series, Easy And Fast library has received some new features. The library structure and code have been partially optimized slightly reducing CPU load. Some recurring methods in many control classes have been moved to the CElement base class.
 

I'm not so good at the standard library yet, I'm still studying the C API functions.

Which event handler should I use for getting multi timeframe, multi pair signals based on an indicator on a chart?

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