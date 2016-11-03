FIBO's issue
I can't get right price result.
I try code like below.
// ...
ObjectSetFiboDescription( _obj_Name + _I, 0 , _obj_desc_Price_cdts ); // Result EURUSD - 0.000
Please help me.
Thanks.
(It looks like 'Chart Scale' issue when Scale 1,3,5... FIBO's disappear - it appear 2,4,6...)
I can't get right price result.
I try code like below.
// ...
ObjectSetFiboDescription( _obj_Name + _I, 0 , _obj_desc_Price_cdts ); // Result EURUSD - 0.000
Please help me.
Thanks.
In theory, this should work fine. Please show where you set _obj_desc_Price, _obj_Name and _I
You aren't really showing enough code... I presume you are creating a fibo then running ObjectSetFiboDescription.
What I have found is that if you do that without explicitly setting the number of fibo levels, you will get a 4201 error when you run ObjectSetFiboDescription.
A basic example to illustrate the point. This works:
void OnStart()
{
string name="MyFibo";
int h=iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,30),
l=iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,30);
ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_FIBO,0,Time[h],High[h],Time[l],Low[l]);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS,1);
ObjectSetFiboDescription(name,0,DoubleToStr(Low[l],2));
}
This does not:
void OnStart()
{
string name="MyFibo";
int h=iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,30),
l=iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,30);
ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_FIBO,0,Time[h],High[h],Time[l],Low[l]);
ObjectSetFiboDescription(name,0,DoubleToStr(Low[l],2));
}
You aren't really showing enough code... I presume you are creating a fibo then running ObjectSetFiboDescription.
What I have found is that if you do that without explicitly setting the number of fibo levels, you will get a 4201 error when you run ObjectSetFiboDescription.
A basic example to illustrate the point. This works:
Thanks so much for great example.
You will understand me if you visit below link.
Thanks your comments.
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Hi,
When I want to see wide past time like below picture, my FIBO's disappear.
(I made this FIBO's with Indicator.)
(It looks like 'Chart Scale' issue when Scale 1,3,5... FIBO's disappear - it appear 2,4,6...)
What a problem please help me, I need good reply.
Thanks.