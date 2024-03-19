Experts: News EA Template without DLL
Hi,
can you help by adding translated in English in place (russian-unknown language) shown in picture.
regards
try it
but i not use in my News EA Template without DLL this urdala news indicator
try it
but i not use in my News EA Template without DLL this urdala news indicator
Hello Yurij Izyumov
Dear so much thanks for adding English version parameters.
regards
Hello Yurij Izyumov
first thanks for this great EA. I have try to use it and my time is GMT+1. So i have put the GMT 1 because i live in Berlin, Germany but the Lines on the chart are diffrend to the news - sorry what do i wrong?
Would be very nice if you can help me
best regards
give a scrrenshot
try GMT your broker
Hi Yurij Izyumov,
This is a great EA and a great gift you did to the community. Thank you for that.
I was wondering if you could help me. I have implemented your code in my EA and all works fine. However, I would like to be able to stop the EA for a longer period of time when highly critical news such as "FOMC" for example, will be released. What I am looking for, is to find how I can identify these types of news in the current code.
I currently have the code stop the EA for High level news for 30 minutes prior to the news release. By being able to identify by keyword critical news release such as "FOMC", I would then be able to write in my code to completely stop the EA for the entire day.
Thanks in advance
Actually I could not understand where to copy the URL link and date and time . Plz explain me.
what url ? what time?
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News EA Template without DLL:
Template EA that downloads news without the use of DLL.
Author: Yurij Izyumov