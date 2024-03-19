Experts: News EA Template without DLL

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News EA Template without DLL:

Template EA that downloads news without the use of DLL.

News lines

Author: Yurij Izyumov

 

Hi,

can you help by adding  translated in English in place (russian-unknown language) shown in picture.

regards


 
mntiwana:

Hi,

can you help by adding  translated in English in place (russian-unknown language) shown in picture.

regards


try it

but i not use in my News EA Template without DLL this urdala news indicator

 

 
Yurij Izyumov:

try it

but i not use in my News EA Template without DLL this urdala news indicator

 

Hello Yurij Izyumov

Dear so much thanks for adding English version parameters.

regards

 
Great job!
 

Hello Yurij Izyumov

first thanks for this great EA. I have try to use it and my time is GMT+1. So i have put the GMT 1 because i live in Berlin, Germany but the Lines on the chart are diffrend to the news - sorry what do i wrong?

Would be very nice if you can help me

best regards

 

give a scrrenshot 

try GMT your broker 

 

Hi Yurij Izyumov,

This is a great EA and a great gift you did to the community. Thank you for that. 

I was wondering if you could help me. I have implemented your code in my EA and all works fine. However, I would like to be able to stop the EA for a longer period of time when  highly critical news such as "FOMC" for example,  will be released. What I am looking for, is to find how I can identify these types of news in the current code.

I currently have the code stop the EA for High level news for 30 minutes prior to the news release. By being able to identify by keyword critical news release such as "FOMC", I would then be able to write in my code to completely stop the EA for the entire day. 

 Thanks in advance 

 
Anyways, this is a great code.
 
Actually I could not understand where to copy the URL link and date and time . Plz explain me.
 
IRFAN555 :
Actually I could not understand where to copy the URL link and date and time . Plz explain me.

what url ? what time?
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