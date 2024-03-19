Experts: News EA Template without DLL - page 4

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code cannot be run. I tried debugging and saw the following message in the "news-log.html" file: Enable JavaScript and cookies to continue. please show me the fix for this error. Thank you very much


 

for ReadBOE()

change little with this than can work again

   string cookie=NULL,headers;
   string reqheaders="User-Agent: Mozilla/4.0\r\n";
   char post[],result[];     string TXT="";
   int res;
//--- to work with the server, you must add the URL "https://www.google.com/finance"  
//--- the list of allowed URL (Main menu-> Tools-> Settings tab "Advisors"):
   string google_url="https://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&amp;importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1";
//---
   ResetLastError();
   string dom  = "";
//--- download html-pages
   int timeout=5000; //--- timeout less than 1,000 (1 sec.) is insufficient at a low speed of the Internet
   //res=WebRequest("GET",google_url,cookie,NULL,timeout,post,0,result,headers);
   res = WebRequest("GET",google_url,reqheaders,timeout,post,result,headers);
 
Good source code
 
Thank you! Good code!
 
Francisco Rayol #:
Thanks very much for your contribution!!

still work ? bro itreid but nothing , show me no news

 
Fatchur Rochman #:

for ReadBOE()

change little with this than can work again

bro still not working please any update?

 
unfortunately it doesn't work
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