local multi agent testing : sometimes all agents are in status "finished"

Hi Forum,


Im testing my EA using all local mashines I have. The agent network is working pretty fast, but sometimes I can see, that more or less all agents are waiting in the mode "finished" b/c the maybe the dont receive more jobs from the master terminal - so im loosing time. Is this a bug, or did I configure something wrong?


Thanks for help ,


Filip

Nobody of the MT5 Team can give me a hint ?





 
Can you provide the screenshot of the agents tab, as well as logs of the strategy tester and agents when it occurs?
 

I dont know when it occurs, because the process takes hours...

Ok here we have a screenshot and the logfile... 

in the moment of the screenshot 251 of 1280 jobs were done.. no time to sleep according to this .. ;)




No more Ideas Alexx ?


 
lynckmeister:

No more Ideas Alexx ?


These lags are connected with the Genetic optimization algorithm you use. As you probably know, during genetic optimization the calculation is performed by generations. And until the current generation is completely calculated, the next one cannot start. So the strategy tester waits until all results of the current generation is obtained from the agents.
 

yes I feard something like that ... anyway thanks for the explanation ...


 
Does anyone know what the solution to this problem is? I am using the "slow complete algorithm" and i encounter the same issue. 
 
Jesper Christensen Jesper Christensen 2 products, 20 comments:
Does anyone know what the solution to this problem is? I am using the "slow complete algorithm" and i encounter the same issue. 

Tere is good summary thread (check first post):  All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

I think I have a similar issue. That is how it looks like for hours now. :(



I assume that there might be a dependency on the EA. Memory Leaks? (Aren't they cleaned after each tester run?) Or maybe drawing elements? Memory consumption by each agent in general?

This issue is critical. It prohibits the development.

 

Hi there, did you find solution fot them problem? I'm having the same problem 

