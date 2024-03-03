local multi agent testing : sometimes all agents are in status "finished"
Nobody of the MT5 Team can give me a hint ?
I dont know when it occurs, because the process takes hours...
Ok here we have a screenshot and the logfile...
in the moment of the screenshot 251 of 1280 jobs were done.. no time to sleep according to this .. ;)
No more Ideas Alexx ?
No more Ideas Alexx ?
yes I feard something like that ... anyway thanks for the explanation ...
Does anyone know what the solution to this problem is? I am using the "slow complete algorithm" and i encounter the same issue.
Tere is good summary thread (check first post): All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
- 2013.08.20
- www.mql5.com
I think I have a similar issue. That is how it looks like for hours now. :(
I assume that there might be a dependency on the EA. Memory Leaks? (Aren't they cleaned after each tester run?) Or maybe drawing elements? Memory consumption by each agent in general?
This issue is critical. It prohibits the development.
Hi there, did you find solution fot them problem? I'm having the same problem
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi Forum,
Im testing my EA using all local mashines I have. The agent network is working pretty fast, but sometimes I can see, that more or less all agents are waiting in the mode "finished" b/c the maybe the dont receive more jobs from the master terminal - so im loosing time. Is this a bug, or did I configure something wrong?
Thanks for help ,
Filip