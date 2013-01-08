How much are you willing to pay - page 2

New comment
 
fxyekim:

I don't know how to run a poll.

Under "New topic" you click it and scroll down, you can find "New poll".


 

How much you willing to pay ?

Usually buyer want to buy an excellent product with cheap price - if possible excellent product for free :D  

Seller want to sell simple product with expensive price.

They say, that's what makes world goes round.

in my opinion paying commision for each profitable trade is better than paying fix amount,do you agree?

Read here also : Suggestion for the signal
 
with me maximum 100usd for per signal provider!
12
New comment