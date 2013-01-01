Muilti-Currency Backtesting
Trying to learn and develop an EA using MT5
Using this code I can load all the pairs in MarketWatch and it works fine. But everytime you visually backtest the EA it opens an H1 window and an M15. window. Even though the EA istelf is set to be trading M1. I would just like a M1 window for all pairs. Also its not very fast to start up is there not a quicker way to do this ?if(SymbolInfoInteger(pair+Suffix,SYMBOL_SELECT)==true)
}
Thanks
Dave
It's called help file, usually pop out when F1 is pressed : please read "using a template" section in here https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/visualization.
From there, I'm guessing that your default template in 1 hour chart.
And falsedave, next time use use SRC button to post the code
