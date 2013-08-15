The most popular mt5 brokers in the world?
Yes,i also noticed the different behaviosr of the same EA with different brokers.
The history data used in backtest is sometimes very different so it makes quite different results.
What i want to know is where i can download the high quality history data for free?
anyone knows?
Hello everyone, I am currently trying to test my EA's on various MT5 platforms. I created my EA's testing only with Alpari and MetaQuotes, and recently became aware that price behavior is different with different brokers, so i would like to know what the most popular brokers are for MT5 in the world like for example, if anyone who responds could tell me all the brokers they use that would be very helpful for me in the development of my EA's. Thank you very much my friends.
Which broker is popular ? please no broker question or discussion in forum. See forum rules in here https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register .
Just add broker to your MT5 like this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7028#comment_216914
You had trouble before, do you wanna have one again ?.
Downloading historic data from another source is pointless. Remember that Forex and CFDs are not traded on Exchanges. The quotes you get are always an interpretation by your broker of all the quotes in the field. It doesn't matter what type your broker is.
So the safest way is to collect the data yourself, by constantly running a terminal connected to your live account. Does that take a long time? Yes, it can take a while. What is the quality of the data you get? Close to a 100% because it's the data that you will be using when trading.
** edit ***
I'm new to MT5 but I expect that you can still copy the data history like you could in MT4?
I agree with this, i want the best quality history as well. My problem with mt5 is that even when the strategy tester says 100% quality, it is not.... if it is 100% quality, then that means all the brokers are using different prices and have their own manipulation algorithm. i feel like the only way to get a good intuition for the price movements is to stare at the changing ticks 24 hours a day.
Hi,
Yes, a difficult question to answer. Last year I was surprised by an experiment that I tried. I noticed that when back-testing an EA using two different brokers (very popular ones), that the results were very different. I thought that I would try their live accounts to confirm the results. I back-tested the same EA on the live accounts and the results were similar to the first test. I ran the EA live on each live account and noticed that the broker which posted the best return in testing, posted the lowest return in live operation. It even missed good trades that the other broker executed. I also noticed that the length of the bars with one of the brokers, were shorter than the bars that it showed on it's demo account! I was not impressed and closed the account. Both brokers were comparable in spreads and both NDD.
Whenever I back-test EA's, especially over several years, I just use Metaquotes server.
Hope this comment did not break any rules.
Chris_V.
Just some image was uploaded to russian part of the forum related to brokers with Metatrader 5 so I am just reporting it (for information):
size of blue dots are related to the size of minimal deposit size to open the account (bigger size = bigger initial deposit to open account with this broker). As to distanse so - no idea sorry ... it was not explained (I took this image from this post)
PS. I asked about distance on their thread and they replied that the distance is having samew logic with dots (just same).
