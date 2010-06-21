Problems initializing an expert advisor
Please check the build of the platform: help -> About... -> on the bottom left you get Version 5.00 Build xxx
Now do the same for MQL5 language editor: Help -> About MetaEditor... -> on the bottom left you get MetaEditor 5.00 build yyy
I had the same issue with custom indicators and when I reinstalled (didn't have to uninstall first, just downloaded a web installer and ran it) and made sure that both version are identical (xxx==yyy) the indicators work.
Every time the platform runs an auto update I get version differences between the client terminal and the MQL5 editor and the indicators compile but can't run on the chart.
I don't know if it is a bug.
I run on Vista with AVG (that throws a warning of "Themida" on every update. I don't know if it has something to do with it.)
Hope it helps.
Please check the build of the platform: help -> About... -> on the bottom left you get Version 5.00 Build xxx
Now do the same for MQL5 language editor: Help -> About MetaEditor... -> on the bottom left you get MetaEditor 5.00 build yyy
I had the same issue with custom indicators and when I reinstalled (didn't have to uninstall first, just downloaded a web installer and ran it) and made sure that both version are identical (xxx==yyy) the indicators work.
Every time the platform runs an auto update I get version differences between the client terminal and the MQL5 editor and the indicators compile but can't run on the chart.
I don't know if it is a bug.
I run on Vista with AVG (that throws a warning of "Themida" on every update. I don't know if it has something to do with it.)
Hope it helps.
First, thanks for your help,
I checked what you suggested and both the client terminal and MetaEditor have same versions.
I’m afraid the problem persists.
Check options to allow autotrading
Thanks for your help,
I have had into account the autotrading options but it still fails.
The others expert advisors included in the client terminal such as Moving Average and MACD work properly but mine does not.
The are the messages shown in the journal tab of toolbox window:
-expert xxx (EURUSD,H1) loaded successfully
-Initializing of xxx (EURUSD,H1) failed
-Expert xxx (EURUSD,H1) removed
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
The expert advisor was compiled without errors and warnings, indeed it appears in the navigator list, but when I try to attach it to a chart, I’m afraid it doesn’t work.
I checked a topic in the forum about a similar situation, there were suggestions like uninstall the program, so I already tried that and it doesn’t work yet.
I appreciate if somebody has something to share about it.
Thanks.