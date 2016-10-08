hai all can someone turn this source code into EA ?
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1. when the zone are vanish, automatic that pending order will be deleted.
2. put a trailing stop and we can adjust.
3. Stop also we can adjust.
strategy to entry :
1. when the price hit demand/resistance zone, this ea automatic put sell stop below that area. that sell stop must be 3 pips or 4 pips below that zone.
2. when the price hit supply/support zone, this ea automatic put buy stop below that area. that buy stop must be 3 pips or 4 pips upper that zone.