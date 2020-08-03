Mql5 Support
Does Mql5 support service always busy, Does not exist, Short staffed or they are always busy?
The system will not allow me to complete an application to become a seller. What do I need to do to rectify this??
I found some reply of admin -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2019.03.01 14:46
The number of requests to the Service Desk has grown in recent years, and many perceived it as the easiest way to resolve their issues - instead of looking for answers and solutions on their own. This also applies to requests for Seller status from "relatives", "neighbors" and "friends" of already registered Sellers. As a result, one real user of MQL5.com created routine data processing processes as 2-3 users. Moreover, in each case they demanded to enter a position (we are driving this signal together, re-register now to my friend, please | we are working in the same building, but everyone is trading / writing programs for himself | grandfather decided to join the trading, why do not you give such opportunities).
And a whole staff of moderators psychologists was engaged in disassembling these meaningless applications. And if one of the clones came across a violation, then it was necessary to conduct an investigation and prove that this was not an accident, and therefore there would be no review. And there is already a chain of friends / wives / colleagues that the protection system does not like.
Even now, not everyone can pass an automatic check on documents, trying to prove to the automated robot that this robot is wrong. So if for some reason the system does not approve the application for obtaining Seller status, then this is not because everything works poorly with us. It's just that the system doesn't care what you try to imagine. It works according to an algorithm. And the smaller the personal approach, the better for our system as a whole - chaos does not increase.
ask question i rent a virtual hosting mt5 for one month why thus not making trade
the EA or signal subscription should make a trade.
besides, the service desk is dealing with financial issues only, and all technical situation should be discussed on the forum.
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Does Mql5 support service always busy, Does not exist, Short staffed or they are always busy?