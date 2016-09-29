Why do you think Martingale gets a bad rap?
Martiangel is a tehnicak to get low profit with big risk. Thats is my opinion some traders have lost their equitis. Thats is not safe
I think moving averaging is the best., because safe
MARTINGALE SYSTEM I call it MARGINCALL SYSTEM
Mr Margin Call (seems bad guy) will come soon or later to the people who are using martingale system.
Sergey Golubev:absolutelly agreed !!
Mr Margin Call (seems bad guy) will come soon or later to the people who are using martingale system.
Mr Margin Call (seems bad guy) will come soon or later to the people who are using martingale system.
Thank you all for your comments. However, simply saying "it will margin call" isn't a good enough answer, being that people who DON'T use martingle margin call also. So, it isn't martingale, but instead the system being used. I am currently giving signal service here at mql5 and the reality is my stats even reveals after 4 weeks and over 100 trades I have not experienced more than 3 straight losses. :) Thus using martingale to end every signal trading day in green.
On my side...I love to trading based on Martingale and hedging...high risk high return...
I am not worry for the margin call because I already make withdrawal 400℅ from the initial deposit..
You can check my profile...
Ahmad Farris Jesry:That is excellent money management. If you take high risk, you would be withdrawing your profits as much as you can, as when the margin call his, as one day it will, you will be able to have net profit overall. It really bothers me that so many people "hate" martingale but don't understand that it isn't a "system" but nothing more than money management.
On my side...I love to trading based on Martingale and hedging...high risk high return...
On my side...I love to trading based on Martingale and hedging...high risk high return...
I am not worry for the margin call because I already make withdrawal 400℅ from the initial deposit..
You can check my profile...
Nigel Davis:
It really bothers me that so many people "hate" martingale but don't understand that it isn't a "system" but nothing more than money management.
It really bothers me that so many people "hate" martingale but don't understand that it isn't a "system" but nothing more than money management.
That's one of the reasons why most people loose in trading.
A strict and simple Martingale with endless doubled positions will surely kill every account while a grid with clear risk and clever money management is constantly profitable.
In any case this thread is just a nice advertising through the backdoor for your signal because i can't find any useful arguments on both sides.
I have not experienced more than 3 straight losses. :)
You've experienced 5 consecutive losses -> check your stats
Besides that you've done a good job but you'll never convince people who believe in Fibonacci ;-)
Best regards
Daniel
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I'd like to know your opinion as the reality about martingale will shock everyone reading this thread.