MetaTrader 4 installer hangs forever?

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Hello everyone,

 I'm interested in learning forex trading, and a friend of mine recommended me to install MetaTrader 4. So I get the installer from http://www.metatrader4.com/en, 

and install it.

 

 I've been waiting for at least 2 hours, and nothing happens.

But MetaTrader 5 installed quickly! Is there something wrong? I'm running 32-bit Windows 10. 

MetaTrader 4 Platform for Forex Trading
MetaTrader 4 Platform for Forex Trading
  • www.metatrader4.com
MetaTrader 4 is a free-of-charge Forex trading platform. It offers wide technical analysis options, flexible trading system, algorithmic and mobile trading, Market, Virtual Hosting and Signals.
 
May be - antivirus?

It was the thread with similar issue discussed:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can't install MT4 or MT5 due to proxy setting (Windows 10)

Drazen Penic, 2015.11.02 13:57

If your network connection works, then it is most probably a problem with some antivirus software.

I had this problem with Norton internet security - I had to turn it off completely in order to install MT4.


 
Sergey Golubev:
May be - antivirus?

It was the thread with similar issue discussed:


Network connection: not using any proxy server

Antivirus: only use Windows Defender, and it's currently disabled.

Just tried re-installing MT4, and still no luck :( 

 
anta40:

Network connection: not using any proxy server

Antivirus: only use Windows Defender, and it's currently disabled.

Just tried re-installing MT4, and still no luck :( 

have you tried running the installer as administrator (left click) and or in windows 7 compatibillity mode?

If it takes longer then 5 minutes there is no point in waiting any longer.

 

Just tried the windows 7/8 compatibility mode, and of course ran the installer as administrator.

Nope, doesn't work.... 

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