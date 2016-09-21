MetaTrader 4 installer hangs forever?
It was the thread with similar issue discussed:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can't install MT4 or MT5 due to proxy setting (Windows 10)
Drazen Penic, 2015.11.02 13:57
If your network connection works, then it is most probably a problem with some antivirus software.
I had this problem with Norton internet security - I had to turn it off completely in order to install MT4.
May be - antivirus?
It was the thread with similar issue discussed:
Network connection: not using any proxy server
Antivirus: only use Windows Defender, and it's currently disabled.
Just tried re-installing MT4, and still no luck :(
Network connection: not using any proxy server
Antivirus: only use Windows Defender, and it's currently disabled.
Just tried re-installing MT4, and still no luck :(
have you tried running the installer as administrator (left click) and or in windows 7 compatibillity mode?
If it takes longer then 5 minutes there is no point in waiting any longer.
Just tried the windows 7/8 compatibility mode, and of course ran the installer as administrator.
Nope, doesn't work....
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Hello everyone,
I'm interested in learning forex trading, and a friend of mine recommended me to install MetaTrader 4. So I get the installer from http://www.metatrader4.com/en,
and install it.
I've been waiting for at least 2 hours, and nothing happens.
But MetaTrader 5 installed quickly! Is there something wrong? I'm running 32-bit Windows 10.