How can I recognize a decompiled code ?

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Hi,

I'm a developer, so I need to recognize decompiled codes to prevent working with them,

Do they have have any paticular characteristics ?


Thanks
 
Hossein Nouri:

Hi,

I'm a developer, so I need to recognize decompiled codes to prevent working with them,

Do they have have any paticular characteristics ?


Thanks
I think if variables have a human name like "closeTradeWhen" it is not but if all variables are just some letters with numbers than I think it might be.
 
Bernhard Schweigert:
I think if variables have a human name like "closeTradeWhen" it is not but if all variables are just some letters with numbers than I think it might be.

Thanks Bernhard,

I had a customer that some lines of his code(20 line of 400 line) was strange,so I didn't accept his job,

Do you think it's decompiled ?


 
Hossein Nouri:


Do you think it's decompiled ?


Not possible to say 100% with that small snippet of code but variable names such as "ad_0" and "ai_8" are usually dead giveaways that it is indeed decompiled code. 
 

Whats wrong with working on  a project that has contains decompiled code?

A paying job is a paying job.

 
tim_123:

Whats wrong with working on  a project that has contains decompiled code?

A paying job is a paying job.

see rules of mql5. 

my account is blocked 1 week because working with decompiled code.

 
Stuart Browne:
Not possible to say 100% with that small snippet of code but variable names such as "ad_0" and "ai_8" are usually dead giveaways that it is indeed decompiled code. 

Thanks Stuart,

So I think the only way is checking the name of Variables/Functions.

 
Nguyen Nga:

see rules of mql5. 

my account is blocked 1 week because working with decompiled code.

Mine too, I think both of us got banned at the same job, It's funny, I even didnt accept the job, I just offered him without checking his code,

They're saying that we should always check the codes even before making an offer, thats the reason I wanna know the decompiled codes.

 
tim_123:

Whats wrong with working on  a project that has contains decompiled code?

A paying job is a paying job.

What's wrong with it??? It is essentially stealing someone else's work!
 
Stuart Browne:
What's wrong with it??? It is essentially stealing someone else's work!
Welcome to capitalism..
Hossein Nouri:

Mine too, I think both of us got banned at the same job, It's funny, I even didnt accept the job, I just offered him without checking his code,

They're saying that we should always check the codes even before making an offer, thats the reason I wanna know the decompiled codes.

 
tim_123:
Welcome to capitalism..

Since when has theft only been a problem in a capitalist economy? It's not an economic /  sociopolitical issue. People with no morals exist in all societies.

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