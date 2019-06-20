How can I recognize a decompiled code ?
Hi,
I'm a developer, so I need to recognize decompiled codes to prevent working with them,
Do they have have any paticular characteristics ?
Thanks
I think if variables have a human name like "closeTradeWhen" it is not but if all variables are just some letters with numbers than I think it might be.
Thanks Bernhard,
I had a customer that some lines of his code(20 line of 400 line) was strange,so I didn't accept his job,
Do you think it's decompiled ?
Do you think it's decompiled ?
Whats wrong with working on a project that has contains decompiled code?
A paying job is a paying job.
see rules of mql5.
my account is blocked 1 week because working with decompiled code.
see rules of mql5.
my account is blocked 1 week because working with decompiled code.
Mine too, I think both of us got banned at the same job, It's funny, I even didnt accept the job, I just offered him without checking his code,
They're saying that we should always check the codes even before making an offer, thats the reason I wanna know the decompiled codes.
Whats wrong with working on a project that has contains decompiled code?
A paying job is a paying job.
What's wrong with it??? It is essentially stealing someone else's work!
Mine too, I think both of us got banned at the same job, It's funny, I even didnt accept the job, I just offered him without checking his code,
They're saying that we should always check the codes even before making an offer, thats the reason I wanna know the decompiled codes.
Welcome to capitalism..
Since when has theft only been a problem in a capitalist economy? It's not an economic / sociopolitical issue. People with no morals exist in all societies.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I'm a developer, so I need to recognize decompiled codes to prevent working with them,
Do they have have any paticular characteristics ?
Thanks