can anybody guess what happened with major JPY pairs today on 14/9/16

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as the reults were out for japan industrial production,the nos. were poor,as a result japanese yen prices tumble with almost every major currency pair.

but suddenly after one hour,god knows what happened prices completely shifted and gained huge momentum.

 

cant track that,please let me know if have anybody have any idea about this yen move. 

 

Nothing wrong with JPY ... you can see it from H4 chart - just a secondary correction was started within the primary bullish (if price is above 200 SMA = bullish, below = bearish, within 100 SMA/200 SMA = ranging):


 

do u really think so,this was the reason.

this SMA move the prices,u not kidding. 

 
anurag bhargava:

this SMA move the prices,u not kidding. 

No, you've taken the wrong conclusion.

The price is the consequence of supply and demand.

Nothing else.

 
Daniel Stein:

No, you've taken the wrong conclusion.

The price is the consequence of supply and demand.

Nothing else.

ok,its all about supply and demand,u mean to say that moved the prices back.

or have something else. 

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