Cloud sync errors - page 4
I can confirm this issue :
2013.05.20 14:22:31 MQL5 Cloud Europe 2 genetic pass (0, 22) tested with error "endless loop detected in OnInit function, expert rejected by MQL5 Cloud Network" in 602 sec (PR 140)
Glad you were able to confirm it - I thought I might have been going mad! :)
That costs me 0.02 credits, apparently MQ charged for theirs bugs
Do you guys also experience very frequent "history processing error"s?
I already tried to kick out most of the agents (now I demand 4 cores, 20GB RAM, maybe I'll add 64bit), didn't do the trick.
Any other ideas?
Any help is welcome, Thanks!
Clock
Hi Clock,
Afraid I haven't come across that one before - does the error message provide any further details other than "history processing error"?
We need to investigate "history processing error" reasons. I suspect this error determines wrong agent.
Hi Stringo - just out of curiosity - what's your function at MetaQuotes?
C++ programmer.
Ah - great to see one of the MQ developers on this forum. :)
Unfortunately, I'm at work now, so I cannot post you screenshots, but maybe this additional info helps:
As I said before, I don't use agents with less than 4 cores or less then 20GB Physical RAM.
This way I got rid of basically all the other random errors.
But three still remain: "History processing error" + , if I'm correct, the elapsed time after which it occured, plus the rating.
"History processing error in OnTick()" + , if I'm correct, the elapsed time after which it occured, plus the rating.
And of course also the ugly "Infinite loop detected". (I can believe, that initialization might take more than 10 minutes on very slow machines. But since I kick them out, this should not be a problem. On my rather old notebook, with 2 cores and 4GB ram, it takes less than a minute)
And a new phenomena that came up yesterday: in the past, the "history processing errors" happend too often, but random.
Now, from time to time, a whole cloud server goes totally nuts and all the agents on it produce those erros all the time (had like 2000 of those within one minute).
Not sure if it helps, but any additional info can hurt.
Also, if there's any way I could help (maybe test a new version, provide some debug-info, ...): just tell me.