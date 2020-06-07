How long does Arbitration normally take to complete? - page 4
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One person waiting for arbitration already near to a month.
I'm also waiting for arbitration...
Hello again
Dear mql5 community
Please one of moderators decide about arbitration in my account, these days arbitration take so long time, and this process will busy developer account, in my case today is 18th day that i am still waiting to receive answer.
This is my job link : https://www.mql5.com/en/job/82062
Why don't you contact Admin who responded to you on page 1.
I have deleted your other topic as it does not help you to make multiple posts with the same subject.
Some good customers forgot to confirm steps, or they think paid done, and leave pages, on the other hand some bad customers that know arbitration will take developer time, so try to use it as force and leave page or request more works and dont release payment, i believe that mql5 must make automation decision way that keep customer and developer rights.
in arbitration some times right in customer side, some time in developer side, but waste time is not in each side.
Why don't you contact Admin who responded to you on page 1.
I have deleted your other topic as it does not help you to make multiple posts with the same subject.
Why don't you contact Admin who responded to you on page 1.
I have deleted your other topic as it does not help you to make multiple posts with the same subject.
Can you please guide me , where i can contact by admin ? in service desk we have just financial issue subjects... where i can contact by admin ?
Can you please guide me , where i can contact by admin ? in service desk we have just financial issue subjects... where i can contact by admin ?
Why don't you contact Admin who responded to you on page 1.
where is Page1 ? what do you mean ? where i can contact by admin ?
is there any way instead of service desk ?
Hi
I have same problem in my account and I and my customer are waiting about 2 weeks for moderators. please check.
this is job link : https://www.mql5.com/en/job/87259