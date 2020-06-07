How long does Arbitration normally take to complete? - page 4

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Something wrong happened with arbitration. Yesterday I read similar posts at russian language forum.
One person waiting for arbitration already near to a month.
I'm also waiting for arbitration...
 
Hamed Nikseresht:

Hello again

Dear mql5 community

Please one of moderators decide about arbitration in my account, these days arbitration take so long time, and this process will busy developer account, in my case today is 18th day that i am still waiting to receive answer.

This is my job link : https://www.mql5.com/en/job/82062

Why don't you contact Admin who responded to you on page 1.

I have deleted your other topic as it does not help you to make multiple posts with the same subject.

 

Some good customers forgot to confirm steps, or they think paid done, and leave pages, on the other hand some bad customers that know arbitration will take developer time, so try to use it as force and leave page or request more works and dont release payment, i believe that mql5 must make automation decision way that keep customer and developer rights.

in arbitration some times right in customer side, some time in developer side, but waste time is not in each side.

 
Keith Watford:

Why don't you contact Admin who responded to you on page 1.

I have deleted your other topic as it does not help you to make multiple posts with the same subject.

thanks, yes, better all be here, i made new topic, because i didn't find this topic to add new message here
 
Keith Watford:

Why don't you contact Admin who responded to you on page 1.

I have deleted your other topic as it does not help you to make multiple posts with the same subject.

Can you please guide me , where i can contact by admin ? in service desk we have just financial issue subjects... where i can contact by admin ?

 
Hamed Nikseresht:

Can you please guide me , where i can contact by admin ? in service desk we have just financial issue subjects... where i can contact by admin ?

Keith Watford:

Why don't you contact Admin who responded to you on page 1.

 
Keith Watford:

where is Page1 ? what do you mean ? where i can contact by admin ?

is there any way instead of service desk ?

[Deleted]  
Hamed Nikseresht: where is Page1 ? what do you mean ? where i can contact by admin ? is there any way instead of service desk ?


 
Fernando Carreiro:


many thanks.
 

Hi 

I have same problem in my account and I and my customer are waiting about 2 weeks for moderators. please check.

this is job link : https://www.mql5.com/en/job/87259

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