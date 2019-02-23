MT5 template for multiple charts?
Thanks Sergey, yes I know that. Maybe I have formulated my question wrong...What I'm trying to have is, a "detailed" view of one currency pair. So for instance, in one MT5 instance I would like to study EURUSD, so I have here 4 charts of EURUSD open (D1,H4,M15,M1) and on each chart there are some indis attached. Then I would like to open another instance of MT5 (can also close the first one) and do the same study on GBPJPY, meaning that here I also want to have those 4 charts with indis. So I would like to be able to apply my "study" setup to different pairs and preparing this setup each time is a bit time consuming. Do you have maybe any suggestion. Does maybe MT5 support some type of "switches" (parameters) when running the exe? Much thanks again, best regards.
Hi everyone.
I wonder if it is possible to save/load template for several charts opened. For instance I have charts EURUSD,GBPPJPY,AUDUSD opened with different indicators attached (MACD,EMAs etc..) however not all indicators applied to all currency pairs. So now would like to save this "view" that when I open MT5 next time, I don't have to reattach indicators to each chart. Do you have any idea how could this be done? Many thanks in advance,
best regards, Arcull
what you ask is not a template, it is called PROFILE. It safe all your charts and templates. You can have many profiles.
what you ask is not a template, it is called PROFILE. It safe all your charts and templates. You can have many profiles.
what you ask is not a template, it is called PROFILE. It safe all your charts and templates. You can have many profiles.
how we can install and run several instances of MetaTrader platform on the same machine?
You just need to change the name of the program folder during the installation you may want to use -1 after the name of the default folder this will cause a new instance of the program to be installed. The sam applies to installation of most windows program.
You just need to change the name of the program folder during the installation you may want to use -1 after the name of the default folder this will cause a new instance of the program to be installed. The sam applies to installation of most windows program.
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Hi everyone.
I wonder if it is possible to save/load template for several charts opened. For instance I have charts EURUSD,GBPPJPY,AUDUSD opened with different indicators attached (MACD,EMAs etc..) however not all indicators applied to all currency pairs. So now would like to save this "view" that when I open MT5 next time, I don't have to reattach indicators to each chart. Do you have any idea how could this be done? Many thanks in advance,
best regards, Arcull