MT5 template for multiple charts?

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Hi everyone.

I wonder if it is possible to save/load template for several charts opened. For instance I have charts EURUSD,GBPPJPY,AUDUSD opened with different indicators attached (MACD,EMAs etc..) however not all indicators applied to all currency pairs. So now would like to save this "view" that when I open MT5 next time, I don't have to reattach indicators to each chart. Do you have any idea how could this be done? Many thanks in advance,

best regards, Arcull

 
If you close metatrader with all your charts/indicators, and everything will be same when you open Metatrader.
 
Thanks Sergey, yes I know that. Maybe I have formulated my question wrong...What I'm trying to have is, a "detailed" view of one currency pair. So for instance, in one MT5 instance I would like to study EURUSD, so I have here 4 charts of EURUSD open (D1,H4,M15,M1) and on each chart there are some indis attached. Then I would like to open another instance of MT5 (can also close the first one) and do the same study on GBPJPY, meaning that here I also want to have those 4 charts with indis. So I would like to be able to apply my "study" setup to different pairs and preparing this setup each time is a bit time consuming. Do you have maybe any suggestion. Does maybe MT5 support some type of "switches" (parameters) when running the exe? Much thanks again, best regards.
 
arcull:
Thanks Sergey, yes I know that. Maybe I have formulated my question wrong...What I'm trying to have is, a "detailed" view of one currency pair. So for instance, in one MT5 instance I would like to study EURUSD, so I have here 4 charts of EURUSD open (D1,H4,M15,M1) and on each chart there are some indis attached. Then I would like to open another instance of MT5 (can also close the first one) and do the same study on GBPJPY, meaning that here I also want to have those 4 charts with indis. So I would like to be able to apply my "study" setup to different pairs and preparing this setup each time is a bit time consuming. Do you have maybe any suggestion. Does maybe MT5 support some type of "switches" (parameters) when running the exe? Much thanks again, best regards.
Suppose there is a terminal # 1 and terminal # 2. The terminal # 1 on the chart right click and save the template (in this case remember the full path to the folder). Open the folder with the templates (because we previously memorized path) and copy the template.

In the terminal # 2 on the chart right click and "download template".
 
arcull:

Hi everyone.

I wonder if it is possible to save/load template for several charts opened. For instance I have charts EURUSD,GBPPJPY,AUDUSD opened with different indicators attached (MACD,EMAs etc..) however not all indicators applied to all currency pairs. So now would like to save this "view" that when I open MT5 next time, I don't have to reattach indicators to each chart. Do you have any idea how could this be done? Many thanks in advance,

best regards, Arcull

what you ask is not a template, it is called PROFILE. It safe all your charts and templates. You can have many profiles.

profiles

 
Thanks Vladimir, but saving templates is related to the current chart in focus, while I have more charts in terminal #1 (EURUSD but different time frames) and on each of them there are different indis attached. Now I would like to save this complete setup and apply it to GBPUSD in the terminal #2, without having to arrange all the charts again and loading the indis. Besides I see no option "download template" in MT5, where do you see this option? Much thanks again for help.
 
Bernhard Schweigert:

what you ask is not a template, it is called PROFILE. It safe all your charts and templates. You can have many profiles.


Thanks Bernhard, that is almost what I was looking for. I can't load profile of EURUSD to GBPUSD, but I setup the charts once on each profile and have both profiles saved. Thanks again.
 
Bernhard Schweigert:

what you ask is not a template, it is called PROFILE. It safe all your charts and templates. You can have many profiles.


Thanks Bernhard answered my question as well!.
 
 how we can install and run several instances of MetaTrader platform on the same machine?
 
amri.rudi:
 how we can install and run several instances of MetaTrader platform on the same machine?

You just need to change the name of the program folder during the installation you may want to use -1 after the name of the default folder this will cause a new instance of the program to be installed. The sam applies to installation of most windows program.

 
Uriel Melliphant:

You just need to change the name of the program folder during the installation you may want to use -1 after the name of the default folder this will cause a new instance of the program to be installed. The sam applies to installation of most windows program.

Great info there if you have several screens!.
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