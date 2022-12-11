Telegram 4 MQL - A .NET library for exchanging messages between Metatrader and Telegram - page 3
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will you update the library also for Mt4?
Hi Steven,
will you update the library also for Mt4?
https://telegram4mql.steven-england.info/doc/Download
@Johannes_Pichler, Steven already update it :)
I downloaded the highest version today since the older one stopped working for Mt5 but when I run the code I get the message
Is the something I am typing wrong I have double checked the capitalisation but its almost like the function does not exit in the DLL file. Anybody come across this issue and what was the resolution
TelegramGetUpdates error => 90000|Specified argument was out of the range of valid values.
I need help
sorry for my language
anyone has the code to send a screenshot to telegram, please share it!! thanks you guys. I've been searching but still can't find a way
anyone has the code to send a screenshot to telegram, please share it!! thanks you guys. I've been searching but still can't find a way
Who can help with Telegram4Mql.dll? The website of Steven is off. I cant download the librari
Hello you can also check this out.