Telegram 4 MQL - A .NET library for exchanging messages between Metatrader and Telegram - page 3

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Hi Steven,

will you update the library also for Mt4?
 
Johannes_Pichler:
Hi Steven,

will you update the library also for Mt4?

download

https://telegram4mql.steven-england.info/doc/Download

@Johannes_Pichler, Steven already update it :)

 

I downloaded the highest version today since the older one stopped working  for Mt5 but when  I run  the code I get the message 



Is the something I am typing wrong I have double checked the capitalisation but its almost like the function does not exit in the  DLL file. Anybody come across this issue and what was the resolution

 

TelegramGetUpdates error => 90000|Specified argument was out of the range of valid values.

I need help

sorry for my language

Files:
1.jpg  38 kb
 

anyone has the code to send a screenshot to telegram, please share it!! thanks you guys. I've been searching but still can't find a way

 
Le Xuan Hai:

anyone has the code to send a screenshot to telegram, please share it!! thanks you guys. I've been searching but still can't find a way

Search again for an article here on this website for a telegram bot

That is the one that I use for sending screenshot, 

I would have sent you my include files however I am not with my computer
 
How do I read from private channel to mt4/5
 
Who can help with Telegram4Mql.dll? The website of Steven is off. I cant download the librari
 
sportoman #:
Who can help with Telegram4Mql.dll? The website of Steven is off. I cant download the librari

Hello you can also check this out.

Telegram APIs
  • core.telegram.org
We offer two kinds of APIs for developers. The Bot API allows you to easily create programs that use Telegram messages for…
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