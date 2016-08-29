Support and resistance
Hi, I've a problem. I use a personal template with my indicators etc. If I open a graphic, for example EURUSD and put some support or trendlinel and after this I click on an other pair with right button and choose New graphic, the lines of EURUSD also appears there.
- CButton, Click to open indicator properties
- indicator error - initialization
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gennysennin:A new chart using "default.tpl" template. You need to fix the template "default.tpl".
Hi, I've a problem. I use a personal template with my indicators etc. If I open a graphic, for example EURUSD and put some support or trendlinel and after this I click on an other pair with right button and choose New graphic, the lines of EURUSD also appears there.
Hi, I've a problem. I use a personal template with my indicators etc. If I open a graphic, for example EURUSD and put some support or trendlinel and after this I click on an other pair with right button and choose New graphic, the lines of EURUSD also appears there.
Karputov Vladimir:Excuse me, can you explain what must I do? I didn't understand.
A new chart using "default.tpl" template. You need to fix the template "default.tpl".
A new chart using "default.tpl" template. You need to fix the template "default.tpl".
TKarputov Vladimir:I tried but with the same result. If I overwrite the created default after trendline drawing they appear on all graphics, if I don't save they are eliminated.
Open any chart. Remove all graphic objects on this chart:
Save the template with the name "default.tpl": right click on the chart -> menu "Templates" -> click "Save Template..."
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