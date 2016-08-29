Support and resistance

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Hi, I've a problem. I use a personal template with my indicators etc. If I open a graphic, for example EURUSD and put some support or trendlinel and after this I click on an other pair with right button and choose New graphic, the lines of EURUSD also appears there.
 
gennysennin:
Hi, I've a problem. I use a personal template with my indicators etc. If I open a graphic, for example EURUSD and put some support or trendlinel and after this I click on an other pair with right button and choose New graphic, the lines of EURUSD also appears there.
A new chart using "default.tpl" template. You need to fix the template "default.tpl".
 
Karputov Vladimir:
A new chart using "default.tpl" template. You need to fix the template "default.tpl".
Excuse me, can you explain what must I do? I didn't understand.
 
gennysennin:
Excuse me, can you explain what must I do? I didn't understand.

Open any chart. Remove all graphic objects on this chart:

delete all object

 

Save the template with the name "default.tpl": right click on the chart -> menu "Templates" -> click "Save Template..."

 
TKarputov Vladimir:

Open any chart. Remove all graphic objects on this chart:


 

Save the template with the name "default.tpl": right click on the chart -> menu "Templates" -> click "Save Template..."

I tried but with the same result. If I overwrite the created default after trendline drawing they appear on all graphics, if I don't save they are eliminated.
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