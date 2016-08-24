how to maxmize chart ?

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I have an indicator with alert function.

When there is a alert, I hope the chart bring to top and maxmize it.

 Is there any function for that ?

Please advise, thanks. 

 

// test.mq4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
    Sleep(5000);
    ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,true);
    
    //--- how to maxmize chart ?
    
    
    
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Ziheng Zhuang:

I have an indicator with alert function.

When there is a alert, I hope the chart bring to top and maxmize it.

 Is there any function for that ?

Please advise, thanks. 

 

No but you can maximize them all so it simply switches from one ot the other, or you can use one chart and call

ChartSetSymbolPeriod()
 
Marco vd Heijden:

No but you can maximize them all so it simply switches from one ot the other, or you can use one chart and call

 Thanks,but this fucntion ChartSetSymbolPeriod() is for changing symbol and TF.

 
Ziheng Zhuang:

 Thanks,but this fucntion ChartSetSymbolPeriod() is for changing symbol and TF.

Exactly so you will have 1 chart for 16 Symbols in stead of 16 charts..
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