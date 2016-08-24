how to maxmize chart ?
Ziheng Zhuang:
I have an indicator with alert function.
When there is a alert, I hope the chart bring to top and maxmize it.
Is there any function for that ?
Please advise, thanks.
No but you can maximize them all so it simply switches from one ot the other, or you can use one chart and call
ChartSetSymbolPeriod()
Marco vd Heijden:
No but you can maximize them all so it simply switches from one ot the other, or you can use one chart and call
Thanks,but this fucntion ChartSetSymbolPeriod() is for changing symbol and TF.
Ziheng Zhuang:Exactly so you will have 1 chart for 16 Symbols in stead of 16 charts..
Thanks,but this fucntion ChartSetSymbolPeriod() is for changing symbol and TF.
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I have an indicator with alert function.
When there is a alert, I hope the chart bring to top and maxmize it.
Is there any function for that ?
Please advise, thanks.