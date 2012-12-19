First attempt to code mql5 migrating from mql4. Issues.

This is my first attempt to write a code in mql5 and there are a few issues I am facing.

 

I wanted to write a simple indicator that displays a red block if Pair1 bar is bullish and a green block if it is bearish.

Problem #1: the label and arrow settings are not applied to the 2nd pair buffer. it shows a little circle instead of a square.

#2 : my iClose and iOpen return wrong values.

 

I must have made some rudimentary mistakes but I am not able to find them myself. Can someone please help me out here. 

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        Hedge.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum 1
#property indicator_maximum 10
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   2
//--- plot Label1
#property indicator_color1  clrLime,clrRed
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
// ---- plot Pair1
#property indicator_color2  clrLime,clrRed
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  2
//--- input parameters
input string   Pair1="EURUSD";
input string   Pair2="USDCHF";
//--- indicator buffers
double Pair1Buffer[],Pair2Buffer[];
double Pair1CBuffer[],Pair2CBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Pair1Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,110);
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,Pair1);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Pair1CBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(2,Pair2Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_ARROW,110);
   PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,Pair2);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(3,Pair2CBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---   
      //--- auxiliary variables
   int i=0; 
      //--- set position for beginning
   if(i<prev_calculated) i=prev_calculated-1;
  
   //--- start calculations
   while(i<rates_total)
   {
      Pair1Buffer[i] = 2;
      Pair2Buffer[i] = 8;
      
      if( iClose(Pair1,0,i) >= iOpen(Pair1,0,i) )   { Pair1CBuffer[i] = 1; }
         else { Pair1CBuffer[i] = 0; }
      
      if( iClose(Pair2,0,i) > iOpen(Pair2,0,i) )   { Pair2CBuffer[i] = 1; }
         else { Pair2CBuffer[i] = 0; }
    
      i++;
   }
   
   //Try a fix shift.
   double temp[1];
   int shift =  5;
   CopyOpen(Pair1,PERIOD_CURRENT,shift,1,temp);
   Comment("Open: " + DoubleToString(temp[0],Digits()) + "\n" + "Close: " + DoubleToString(iClose(Pair1,0,shift),Digits()) + "\nShift: " + IntegerToString(shift,1));
      
         
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


double iClose(string symbol,int period, int shift){
   double temp[1];
   if(CopyClose(symbol,period(period),shift,1,temp) == 1) return(temp[0]);
   	else	return(-1);
}

double iOpen(string symbol,int period, int shift){
   double temp[1];
   if(CopyOpen(symbol,period(period),shift,1,temp) == 1) return(temp[0]);
      else  return(-1);
}

double iHigh(string symbol,int period, int shift){
   double temp[1];
   if(CopyOpen(symbol,period(period),shift,1,temp) == 1) return(temp[0]);
      else  return(-1);
}

double iLow(string symbol,int period, int shift){
   double temp[1];
   if(CopyLow(symbol,period(period),shift,1,temp) == 1) return(temp[0]);
      else  return(-1);
}

long iVolume(string symbol,int period, int shift, bool realVolume = true){
   long temp[1];
   if(realVolume)
      if(CopyRealVolume(symbol,period(period),shift,1,temp) != -1) return(temp[0]);
         else  return(-1);
      else if (CopyTickVolume(symbol,period(period),shift,1,temp) != -1) return(temp[0]);
         else  return(-1);
    }

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period(int tf = 0)
  {
   switch(tf)
     {
      case 0: return(PERIOD_CURRENT);
      case 1: return(PERIOD_M1);
      case 5: return(PERIOD_M5);
      case 15: return(PERIOD_M15);
      case 30: return(PERIOD_M30);
      case 60: return(PERIOD_H1);
      case 240: return(PERIOD_H4);
      case 1440: return(PERIOD_D1);
      case 10080: return(PERIOD_W1);
      case 43200: return(PERIOD_MN1);
      
      case 2: return(PERIOD_M2);
      case 3: return(PERIOD_M3);
      case 4: return(PERIOD_M4);      
      case 6: return(PERIOD_M6);
      case 10: return(PERIOD_M10);
      case 12: return(PERIOD_M12);
      case 16385: return(PERIOD_H1);
      case 16386: return(PERIOD_H2);
      case 16387: return(PERIOD_H3);
      case 16388: return(PERIOD_H4);
      case 16390: return(PERIOD_H6);
      case 16392: return(PERIOD_H8);
      case 16396: return(PERIOD_H12);
      case 16408: return(PERIOD_D1);
      case 32769: return(PERIOD_W1);
      case 49153: return(PERIOD_MN1);      
      default: return(PERIOD_CURRENT);
     }
  }
 
Is this the wrong place for such requests?
 
kilian13:
Is this the wrong place for such requests?

No, just ... either lazy or busy ... being lazy to reply.

I haven't check the code, but you may want to assign the return of iClose, iHigh, iLOw, and especially iOpen function to a variable. That way if those function fails and give return value of -1, you don't have to process it.

Forget one thing  if do get -1 return value, find out what error is that. 

 
the function already returns -1 if it fails. It hasn't done it yet but it just gives me back wrong values. 
 
kilian13:
the function already returns -1 if it fails. It hasn't done it yet but it just gives me back wrong values. 
Since you said that this is a migrating from mql4 code, can you attach (not insert) the ml4 codes ?
It is not a migrated code from mql4. I am just migrating from mt5 ;). But I can write it pretty quickly. It draws a red bar when the candle open < the close and vice versa of multiple currency pairs.

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        HEDGE.mq4 |
//|                                              		     |
//|                                        http://www.metaquotes.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "xxx"
#property link      "http://www.metaquotes.net"

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 110

#property indicator_level1 0
#property indicator_buffers 8

extern string Pair1 = "EURUSD";
//extern bool Mirror1 = false;
extern string Pair2 = "USDCHF";
extern bool Mirror2 = true;
extern string Pair3 = "EURJPY";
//extern bool Mirror3 = false;
extern string Pair4 = "GBPUSD";
//extern bool Mirror4 = false;

double Pair1Up[],Pair1Down[],Pair2Up[],Pair2Down[],Pair3Up[],Pair3Down[],Pair4Up[],Pair4Down[];



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
   int arrowCode = 110;
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Pair1Up);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,3,Lime);
   SetIndexArrow(0,110);
   SetIndexLabel(0,Pair1);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Pair1Down);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,3,Green);
   SetIndexArrow(1,110);
   SetIndexLabel(1,Pair1);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(2,Pair2Up);
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,3,DarkOrange);
   SetIndexArrow(2,110);
   SetIndexLabel(2,Pair2);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(3,Pair2Down);
   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,3,OrangeRed);
   SetIndexArrow(3,110);
   SetIndexLabel(3,Pair2);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(4,Pair3Up);
   SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,3,DodgerBlue);
   SetIndexArrow(4,110);
   SetIndexLabel(4,Pair3);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(5,Pair3Down);
   SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,3,Blue);
   SetIndexArrow(5,110);
   SetIndexLabel(5,Pair3);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(6,Pair4Up);
   SetIndexStyle(6,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,3,Gold);
   SetIndexArrow(6,110);
   SetIndexLabel(6,Pair4);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(7,Pair4Down);
   SetIndexStyle(7,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,3,SaddleBrown);
   SetIndexArrow(7,110);
   SetIndexLabel(7,Pair4);
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//----
   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
  int    counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(),i,shift,Swing;
//---- TODO: add your code here
   i=(Bars-counted_bars)-1;
//----
   for(shift=i; shift>=0;shift--)
     {
     
     if(iClose(Pair1,0,shift) > iOpen(Pair1,0,shift)){Pair1Up[shift] = 5;  Pair1Down[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;}
      else{Pair1Up[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;  Pair1Down[shift] = 5;}
     
     if(iClose(Pair2,0,shift) > iOpen(Pair2,0,shift))
         {
            if(Mirror2) {Pair2Up[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;  Pair2Down[shift] = 38;}
            else        {Pair2Up[shift] = 38;  Pair2Down[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;}
            
         }
      else
         {
            if(Mirror2) {Pair2Up[shift] = 38;  Pair2Down[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;}
            else        {Pair2Up[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;  Pair2Down[shift] = 38;}
         }

     if(iClose(Pair3,0,shift) > iOpen(Pair3,0,shift)){Pair3Up[shift] = 71;  Pair3Down[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;}
      else{Pair3Up[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;  Pair3Down[shift] = 71;}
      
     if(iClose(Pair4,0,shift) > iOpen(Pair4,0,shift)){Pair4Up[shift] = 105;  Pair4Down[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;}
      else{Pair4Up[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;  Pair4Down[shift] = 105;}
      
            
     }
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 

