Trendline autotrade randomly missing in MT5 version 5.0 build 1395 19 aug 2016
I am having similar issues with some of my trades. It seems the issue is limited to trades that begin with reversing positions (example: I am 0.01 lots long EURUSD, and reverse my position by selling 0.02 lots EURUSD).
Sorry I don't have an answer, I just wanted to say that I am having a similar issue.
Zach
Zach, thanks, I will look for this kind of trades, maybe thats the reason.
Please report bugs to ServiceDesk.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Two updates back these lines ware showed correctly.
With the previous and current update trendlines are now showed randomly (most are missing) as can be seen in below snapshot!
I did not mention this earlier and hoped this to be corrected in the current version however its not.
Please advice!