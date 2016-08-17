Download MT4

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The last two mt4 i tried to download from two diffrent brokers  were weird i get a Metaquotes demo from Talinex ?! 

What to do ? 

 

1. Download MT4 from MQ website - on the bottom of this page: https://www.mql4.com/

2. Install MT4.

3. Click on Open Account:


4. Double click here and write -
Tallinex


5. and you can open the account with them:


MQL4: automated forex trading, strategy tester and custom indicators with MetaTrader
MQL4: automated forex trading, strategy tester and custom indicators with MetaTrader
  • www.mql4.com
MQL4: automated forex trading, strategy tester and custom indicators with MetaTrader
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