Download MT4
1. Download MT4 from MQ website - on the bottom of this page: https://www.mql4.com/
2. Install MT4.
3. Click on Open Account:
4. Double click here and write -
Tallinex
5. and you can open the account with them:
MQL4: automated forex trading, strategy tester and custom indicators with MetaTrader
- www.mql4.com
MQL4: automated forex trading, strategy tester and custom indicators with MetaTrader
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The last two mt4 i tried to download from two diffrent brokers were weird i get a Metaquotes demo from Talinex ?!
What to do ?