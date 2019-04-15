Do you think the past predict the future? (Market)
About 60% of the time.
Yes, but with a percentage that it depends on the indicator/pattern/Japanese Candlestick formation you use.
My Answer: It's impossible to predict the future price movement, you can only deal with some probabilities.
MhFx7:I agreed.
My Answer: It's impossible to predict the future price movement, you can only deal with some probabilities.
My Answer: It's impossible to predict the future price movement, you can only deal with some probabilities.
No one can predict the future. That is true! But the big boys can predict the direction (up or down) when they trade with large of volumes. Not the future price exactly. How? They can see the DOM (Depth of Market) - they can work out from there.
For example on BUY EUR/USD Depth (Ask and volume columns):
Ask Volume 1.13000 25K 1.13020 20K 1.13050 15K 1.13100 10K 1.13500 5K 1.14000 5K 1.14025 .
Let's say one trader sees this DOM. He can afford to buy 80K volumes and he knows the price will jump from 1.13000 to 1.14025 (up to 1.14000) -> that is 100 pips. My point is that he can predict the direction that this ASK price will go up and the spread might gets wider (high volatility).
yes it can be "HISTORY TENDS TO REPEAT ITS SELF"
I strongly believe that markets are irrational. Past present coincidence if any is not due to it happened like that before.
The past does not predict the future but gives hints about it. Regards
No i don't think so, the future depends on the policy of each currency in specific time and for sure it will always be in variation due to countries conditions
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