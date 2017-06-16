VPS Question: Sending Email Notification through my Indicator
Abdulaziz Almahmeed:
Good Morning,
I am running an indicator on my chart that is providing me good market analysis and sends email notifications based on the market trends. I just wanted to make sure that I receive those notifications all the time even if my terminal is not running on my PC, I have subscribed to MQL VPS service, but I do not receive the emails once the terminal is not running.
I have synchronized everything including the four charts for the instruments that I am interested in monitoring.
As there anything specific setting that I need to do to make sure I receive the notifications?
Regards,
Aziz
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Good Morning,
I am running an indicator on my chart that is providing me good market analysis and sends email notifications based on the market trends. I just wanted to make sure that I receive those notifications all the time even if my terminal is not running on my PC, I have subscribed to MQL VPS service, but I do not receive the emails once the terminal is not running.
I have synchronized everything including the four charts for the instruments that I am interested in monitoring.
As there anything specific setting that I need to do to make sure I receive the notifications?
Regards,
Aziz