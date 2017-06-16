VPS Question: Sending Email Notification through my Indicator

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Good Morning,

 I am running an indicator on my chart that is providing me good market analysis and sends email notifications based on the market trends. I just wanted to make sure that I receive those notifications all the time even if my terminal is not running on my PC, I have subscribed to MQL VPS service, but I do not receive the emails once the terminal is not running.

 I have synchronized everything including the four charts for the instruments that I am interested in monitoring.

As there anything specific setting that I need to do to make sure I receive the notifications?

Regards,

Aziz 

 
Abdulaziz Almahmeed:

Good Morning,

 I am running an indicator on my chart that is providing me good market analysis and sends email notifications based on the market trends. I just wanted to make sure that I receive those notifications all the time even if my terminal is not running on my PC, I have subscribed to MQL VPS service, but I do not receive the emails once the terminal is not running.

 I have synchronized everything including the four charts for the instruments that I am interested in monitoring.

As there anything specific setting that I need to do to make sure I receive the notifications?

Regards,

Aziz 

Maybe you need to enable the AutoTrade

 

 
Does it work now?
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