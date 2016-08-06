Extend the line Fibo, outside (chart Shift)

New comment
 

Hi, I would like to extend the lines beyond the "Chart shift limit".

Where is the error in these command strings?

Thanks for the support!

 

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          AG Multi Color Fib.mq4  |
//|                                              Alan.81@live.it     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Alan Gasperi"
#property indicator_chart_window

extern int   mLineExtend = 400;  
extern bool  mSendAlerts = true;                     
extern color mCol0   = SteelBlue;
extern color mCol1   = SteelBlue;
extern color mCol2   = DimGray;
extern color mCol3   = Red;
extern color mCol4   = Yellow;
extern color mCol5   = Yellow;
extern color mCol6   = Red;
extern color mCol7   = SteelBlue;
extern color mCol8   = SteelBlue;
extern color mCol    = DimGray;
extern color mTxtCol = White;  
             
extern double mFib0  = 0.0;
extern double mFib1  = 100.0;
extern double mFib2  = 23.6;
extern double mFib3  = 38.2;
extern double mFib4  = 50.0;   
extern double mFib5  = 61.8;
extern double mFib6  = 76.6;
extern double mFib7  = 123.6;
extern double mFib8  = 138.2;              

double mPipFact = 1, mP1, mP2, mFibPcnts[9], mFibs[9];
int    mT1, mT2, mLabT, mArrSize;
color  mFibCols[9];

//------------------------------------------------------------------|
int init()
  {
   if(Digits == 3 || Digits == 5)
     mPipFact = 10;
    
   mFibPcnts[0] = mFib0;
   mFibPcnts[1] = mFib1;
   mFibPcnts[2] = mFib2;
   mFibPcnts[3] = mFib3;
   mFibPcnts[4] = mFib4;
   mFibPcnts[5] = mFib5;
   mFibPcnts[6] = mFib6;
   mFibPcnts[7] = mFib7;
   mFibPcnts[8] = mFib8;
    
   mFibCols[0] = mCol0;
   mFibCols[1] = mCol1;
   mFibCols[2] = mCol2;
   mFibCols[3] = mCol3;
   mFibCols[4] = mCol4;
   mFibCols[5] = mCol5;
   mFibCols[6] = mCol6;
   mFibCols[7] = mCol7;
   mFibCols[8] = mCol8;
   
   mArrSize = ArraySize(mFibPcnts) +1 ;
   
   return(0);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
   for(int i = ObjectsTotal(); i >= 0; i--)
     if(StringSubstr(ObjectName(i), 0, 2) == "m.")
       ObjectDelete(ObjectName(i));

   return(0);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
    CreateObj();

    mT1 = iBarShift(NULL, 0, ObjectGet("m.Fib", 0));
    mT2 = iBarShift(NULL, 0, ObjectGet("m.Fib", 2));
    if(mT1 < mT2)
      {  
        mT1 = mT2;
        mT2 = iBarShift(NULL, 0, ObjectGet("m.Fib", 0));
      }
    mT2 = MathMax(0, mT2 - mLineExtend);
    
    SetFibs();
    
    
    return(0);
  }
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateObj()
 {
   if(ObjectFind("m.Fib") == -1)
     {
       double mDepth = (WindowPriceMax(0) - WindowPriceMin(0)) / 4;
       ObjectCreate("m.Fib", OBJ_TREND, 0, Time[30], High[30], Time[10], High[30] + mDepth);
       ObjectSet("m.Fib", OBJPROP_RAY, false);
       ObjectSet("m.Fib", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); ObjectSet("m.Fib", OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT);
       ObjectSet("m.Fib", OBJPROP_COLOR, mCol);
     }
   
   for(int c = 0; c < mArrSize; c++)
     {
         if(ObjectFind("m.Fib"+c) == -1)
           {
             ObjectCreate("m.Fib"+c, OBJ_TREND, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0);
             ObjectSet("m.Fib"+c, OBJPROP_RAY, false);
             ObjectSet("m.Fib"+c, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2);

             ObjectCreate("m.Lab"+c, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0);
           }
     }
     
   return(0);
  }
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetFibs()
 {
   double mRange;

    mP1 = ObjectGet("m.Fib", 1);
    mP2 = ObjectGet("m.Fib", 3);
    mRange = MathAbs(mP1 - mP2);
    
    if(mP2 < mP1)
      {
        ArraySort(mFibPcnts, WHOLE_ARRAY, 0, MODE_ASCEND);
        for(int y = 0; y < mArrSize; y++)
          mFibs[y] = mP1 - mRange * mFibPcnts[y] /  100;
      }
    else 
      {
        ArraySort(mFibPcnts, WHOLE_ARRAY, 0, MODE_DESCEND);
        for(y = 0; y < mArrSize; y++)
          mFibs[y] = mP1 + mRange * mFibPcnts[y] /  100;
      }

   for(y = 0; y < mArrSize; y++)
     {
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_TIME1, Time[mT1]);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_TIME2, Time[mT2]);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_PRICE1, mFibs[y]);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_PRICE2, mFibs[y]);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_COLOR, mFibCols[y]);
         ObjectSetText("m.Lab"+y, DoubleToStr(mFibPcnts[y], 0) + "%  " + DoubleToStr(mFibs[y], Digits), 9, "Arial", mTxtCol);
         mLabT = MathMin(mT1, mT2) + 4;
         ObjectSet("m.Lab"+y, OBJPROP_TIME1, Time[mLabT]);
         ObjectSet("m.Lab"+y, OBJPROP_PRICE1, mFibs[y]);
     }

   return(0);
 }
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Alan Gasperi:

Hi, I would like to extend the lines beyond the "Chart shift limit".

Where be the error in these command strings?

Thanks for the support!

 

 

ObjectSet("m.Fib", OBJPROP_RAY, false);


OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT

Ray goes to the right

bool

OBJPROP_RAY

A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart

bool

 
Marco vd Heijden:


OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT

Ray goes to the right

bool

OBJPROP_RAY

A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart

bool

UPDATE: It does not work, if the tracking is outside the (shift chart)

 

 

 
Alan Gasperi:

UPDATE: It does not work, if the tracking is outside the (shift chart)

 

 

Try

OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE


https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_trendbyangle

you have to set the angle too

OBJPROP_ANGLE
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Try

OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE


https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_trendbyangle

you have to set the angle too

Thanks for the answer, but how and where the string must be inserted into code?
 
Alan Gasperi:
Thanks for the answer, but how and where the string must be inserted into code?

It's functions that you can use as is.

Please read the documentation.

//--- description
#property description "Script draws \"Trend Line By Angle\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of the size of"
#property description "the chart window."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string          InpName="Trend";     // Line name
input int             InpDate1=50;         // 1 st point's date, %
input int             InpPrice1=75;        // 1 st point's price, %
input int             InpAngle=0;          // Line's slope angle
input color           InpColor=clrRed;     // Line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH; // Line style
input int             InpWidth=2;          // Line width
input bool            InpBack=false;       // Background line
input bool            InpSelection=true;   // Highlight to move
input bool            InpRayLeft=false;    // Line's continuation to the left
input bool            InpRayRight=true;    // Line's continuation to the right
input bool            InpHidden=true;      // Hidden in the object list
input long            InpZOrder=0;         // Priority for mouse click
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a trend line by angle                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendByAngleCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                        const string          name="TrendLine",  // line name
                        const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index
                        datetime              time=0,            // point time
                        double                price=0,           // point price
                        const double          angle=45.0,        // slope angle
                        const color           clr=clrRed,        // line color
                        const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style
                        const int             width=1,           // line width
                        const bool            back=false,        // in the background
                        const bool            selection=true,    // highlight to move
                        const bool            ray_left=false,    // line's continuation to the left
                        const bool            ray_right=true,    // line's continuation to the right
                        const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list
                        const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- create the second point to facilitate dragging the trend line by mouse
   datetime time2=0;
   double   price2=0;
//--- set anchor points' coordinates if they are not set
   ChangeTrendEmptyPoints(time,price,time2,price2);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- create a trend line using 2 points
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,sub_window,time,price,time2,price2))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create a trend line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- change trend line's slope angle; when changing the angle, coordinates of the second
//--- point of the line are redefined automatically according to the angle's new value
   ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);
//--- set line color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set line style
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set line width
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of continuation of the line's display to the left
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,ray_left);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of continuation of the line's display to the right
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,ray_right);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change trend line anchor point's coordinates                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendPointChange(const long   chart_ID=0,       // chart's ID
                      const string name="TrendLine", // line name
                      datetime     time=0,           // anchor point time coordinate
                      double       price=0)          // anchor point price coordinate
  {
//--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- move trend line's anchor point
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change trend line's slope angle                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendAngleChange(const long   chart_ID=0,       // chart's ID
                      const string name="TrendLine", // trend line name
                      const double angle=45)         // trend line's slope angle
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- change trend line's slope angle
   if(!ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change the line's slope angle! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete the trend line                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,       // chart's ID
                 const string name="TrendLine") // line name
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- delete a trend line
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete a trend line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check the values of trend line's anchor points and set default   |
//| values for empty ones                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeTrendEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,
                            datetime &time2,double &price2)
  {
//--- if the first point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar
   if(!time1)
      time1=TimeCurrent();
//--- if the first point's price is not set, it will have Bid value
   if(!price1)
      price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- set coordinates of the second, auxiliary point
//--- the second point will be 9 bars left and have the same price
   datetime second_point_time[10];
   CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time1,10,second_point_time);
   time2=second_point_time[0];
   price2=price1;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- check correctness of the input parameters
   if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- price array size
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used
//--- for setting and changing line anchor points' coordinates
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- memory allocation
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- fill the array of dates
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- fill the array of prices
//--- find the highest and lowest values of the chart
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- define a change step of a price and fill the array
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- define points for drawing the line
   int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;
   int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- create a trend line
   if(!TrendByAngleCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],InpAngle,InpColor,InpStyle,
      InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpRayLeft,InpRayRight,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- now, move and rotate the line
//--- loop counter
   int v_steps=accuracy/2;
//--- move the anchor point and change the line's slope angle
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- use the following value
      if(p1>1)
         p1-=1;
      //--- move the point
      if(!TrendPointChange(0,InpName,date[d1],price[p1]))
         return;
      if(!TrendAngleChange(0,InpName,18*(i+1)))
         return;
      //--- check if the script's operation has been forcefully disabled
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//--- delete from the chart
   TrendDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }
 
Marco vd Heijden:

It's functions that you can use as is.

Please read the documentation.

I would only to extend the fibo lines beyond the "Chart shift limit". Can you correct my string?

 

  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          AG Multi Color Fib.mq4  |
//|                                              Alan.81@live.it     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Alan Gasperi"
#property indicator_chart_window

extern int   mLineExtend = 400;  
extern bool  mSendAlerts = true;                     
extern color mCol0   = SteelBlue;
extern color mCol1   = SteelBlue;
extern color mCol2   = DimGray;
extern color mCol3   = Red;
extern color mCol4   = Yellow;
extern color mCol5   = Yellow;
extern color mCol6   = Red;
extern color mCol7   = SteelBlue;
extern color mCol8   = SteelBlue;
extern color mCol    = DimGray;
extern color mTxtCol = White;  
             
extern double mFib0  = 0.0;
extern double mFib1  = 100.0;
extern double mFib2  = 23.6;
extern double mFib3  = 38.2;
extern double mFib4  = 50.0;   
extern double mFib5  = 61.8;
extern double mFib6  = 76.6;
extern double mFib7  = 123.6;
extern double mFib8  = 138.2;              

double mPipFact = 1, mP1, mP2, mFibPcnts[9], mFibs[9];
int    mT1, mT2, mLabT, mArrSize;
color  mFibCols[9];

//------------------------------------------------------------------|
int init()
  {
   if(Digits == 3 || Digits == 5)
     mPipFact = 10;
    
   mFibPcnts[0] = mFib0;
   mFibPcnts[1] = mFib1;
   mFibPcnts[2] = mFib2;
   mFibPcnts[3] = mFib3;
   mFibPcnts[4] = mFib4;
   mFibPcnts[5] = mFib5;
   mFibPcnts[6] = mFib6;
   mFibPcnts[7] = mFib7;
   mFibPcnts[8] = mFib8;
    
   mFibCols[0] = mCol0;
   mFibCols[1] = mCol1;
   mFibCols[2] = mCol2;
   mFibCols[3] = mCol3;
   mFibCols[4] = mCol4;
   mFibCols[5] = mCol5;
   mFibCols[6] = mCol6;
   mFibCols[7] = mCol7;
   mFibCols[8] = mCol8;
   
   mArrSize = ArraySize(mFibPcnts) +1 ;
   
   return(0);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
   for(int i = ObjectsTotal(); i >= 0; i--)
     if(StringSubstr(ObjectName(i), 0, 2) == "m.")
       ObjectDelete(ObjectName(i));

   return(0);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
    CreateObj();

    mT1 = iBarShift(NULL, 0, ObjectGet("m.Fib", 0));
    mT2 = iBarShift(NULL, 0, ObjectGet("m.Fib", 2));
    if(mT1 < mT2)
      {  
        mT1 = mT2;
        mT2 = iBarShift(NULL, 0, ObjectGet("m.Fib", 0));
      }
    mT2 = MathMax(0, mT2 - mLineExtend);
    
    SetFibs();
    
    
    return(0);
  }
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateObj()
 {
   if(ObjectFind("m.Fib") == -1)
     {
       double mDepth = (WindowPriceMax(0) - WindowPriceMin(0)) / 4;
       ObjectCreate("m.Fib", OBJ_TREND, 0, Time[30], High[30], Time[10], High[30] + mDepth);
       ObjectSet("m.Fib", OBJPROP_RAY, false);
       ObjectSet("m.Fib", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); ObjectSet("m.Fib", OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT);
       ObjectSet("m.Fib", OBJPROP_COLOR, mCol);
     }
   
   for(int c = 0; c < mArrSize; c++)
     {
         if(ObjectFind("m.Fib"+c) == -1)
           {
             ObjectCreate("m.Fib"+c, OBJ_TREND, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0);
             ObjectSet("m.Fib"+c, OBJPROP_RAY, false);
             ObjectSet("m.Fib"+c, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2);

             ObjectCreate("m.Lab"+c, OBJ_TEXT, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0);
           }
     }
     
   return(0);
  }
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetFibs()
 {
   double mRange;

    mP1 = ObjectGet("m.Fib", 1);
    mP2 = ObjectGet("m.Fib", 3);
    mRange = MathAbs(mP1 - mP2);
    
    if(mP2 < mP1)
      {
        ArraySort(mFibPcnts, WHOLE_ARRAY, 0, MODE_ASCEND);
        for(int y = 0; y < mArrSize; y++)
          mFibs[y] = mP1 - mRange * mFibPcnts[y] /  100;
      }
    else 
      {
        ArraySort(mFibPcnts, WHOLE_ARRAY, 0, MODE_DESCEND);
        for(y = 0; y < mArrSize; y++)
          mFibs[y] = mP1 + mRange * mFibPcnts[y] /  100;
      }

   for(y = 0; y < mArrSize; y++)
     {
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_TIME1, Time[mT1]);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_TIME2, Time[mT2]);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_PRICE1, mFibs[y]);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_PRICE2, mFibs[y]);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_COLOR, mFibCols[y]);
         ObjectSetText("m.Lab"+y, DoubleToStr(mFibPcnts[y], 0) + "%  " + DoubleToStr(mFibs[y], Digits), 9, "Arial", mTxtCol);
         mLabT = MathMin(mT1, mT2) + 4;
         ObjectSet("m.Lab"+y, OBJPROP_TIME1, Time[mLabT]);
         ObjectSet("m.Lab"+y, OBJPROP_PRICE1, mFibs[y]);
     }

   return(0);
 }
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Change the purple values.

 
Marco vd Heijden:


Change the purple values.

I tried, but does not extend beyond (chart shift) do not understand where I'm wrong.

 

difference between, before and after the retracement (chart shift) in the picture

 

 

  
void SetFibs()
 {
   double mRange;

    mP1 = ObjectGet("m.Fib", 1);
    mP2 = ObjectGet("m.Fib", 3);
    mRange = MathAbs(mP1 - mP2);
    
    if(mP2 < mP1)
      {
        //ArraySort(mFibPcnts, WHOLE_ARRAY, 0, MODE_DESCEND);
        for(int y = 0; y < mArrSize; y++)
          mFibs[y] = mP1 - mRange * mFibPcnts[y] /  100;
      }
    else 
      {
        //ArraySort(mFibPcnts, WHOLE_ARRAY, 0, MODE_ASCEND);
        for(y = 0; y < mArrSize; y++)
          mFibs[y] = mP1 + mRange * mFibPcnts[y] /  100;
      }

   if(mT1==0 && mT2==0)
     {
         mT1=1;
         mT2=0;
     }

   for(y = 0; y < mArrSize; y++)
     {
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_TIME1, Time[mT1]);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_TIME2, Time[mT2]);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_PRICE1, mFibs[y]);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_PRICE2, mFibs[y]);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_COLOR, mFibCols[y]);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT, true);
         ObjectSet("m.Fib"+y, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false);
         ObjectSetText("m.Lab"+y, DoubleToStr(mFibPcnts[y], 0) + "%  " + DoubleToStr(mFibs[y], Digits), 9, "Arial", mTxtCol);
         mLabT = MathMin(mT1, mT2);
         ObjectSet("m.Lab"+y, OBJPROP_TIME1, Time[mLabT]);
         ObjectSet("m.Lab"+y, OBJPROP_PRICE1, mFibs[y]);
         ObjectSet("m.Lab"+y, OBJPROP_COLOR, mFibCols[y]);
         ObjectSet("m.Lab"+y, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_TOP);
         ObjectSet("m.Lab"+y, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false);
     }

   return(0);
 }
 
Ernst Van Der Merwe:
FINALLY, THANK YOU SO MUCH !!!!!!
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