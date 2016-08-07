Is trade against trend dangerous?
Many martingale EAs and scalping systems are working on this way.
It means the following: trading the secondary trend (correction after good breakout, or rally after good breakdown for example).
This is the example:
I took SMA with period 200 as an example only (some people are using 21 EMA, Ichimoku, 55 MA, 34 SMA and more - depends on the system and timeframe).
Trading against trend is not dangerous. As not dangerous is martingale, grid and trend following. Problems starts when You strategy fails ;)
Trading against trend is not dangerous. As not dangerous is martingale, grid and trend following. Problems starts when You strategy fails ;)
How many pips do you want to trade against the trend ?
10 Pips ? 100 Pips ?
1000 Pips ?
Don't you think there's some importance to these things ?
Or to for example Lotsize ?
How large a position do you want to trade against the trend ?
0.01 Lot ?
100 Lots ?
I think many elements that combine into overall risk management make something dangerous or not.
Direction is (should be) neglect able.
BUY Low, SELL it High
How can we get Lows & Highs without countering the Trend ?
How many pips do you want to trade against the trend ?
10 Pips ? 100 Pips ?
1000 Pips ?
Don't you think there's some importance to these things ?
Or to for example Lotsize ?
How large a position do you want to trade against the trend ?
0.01 Lot ?
100 Lots ?
I think many elements that combine into overall risk management make something dangerous or not.
Direction is (should be) neglect able.
yes bro you are right . . . . .
and you are 101% true . . . . .
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