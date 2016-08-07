Is trade against trend dangerous?

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  • 52% (28)
  • 37% (20)
  • 11% (6)
Total voters: 54
 
Trading against the main trend (against the primary bullish/bearish) = counter trending (systems are counter-trend systems, EAs are counter-trend EAs).
Many martingale EAs and scalping systems are working on this way.

It means the following: trading the secondary trend (correction after good breakout, or rally after good breakdown for example).
 

This is the example:


I took SMA with period 200 as an example only (some people are using 21 EMA, Ichimoku, 55 MA, 34 SMA and more - depends on the system and timeframe).

 
Trading against trend is not dangerous. As not dangerous is martingale, grid and trend following. Problems starts when You strategy fails ;) 
 
ADRIAN MATUSIAK:
Trading against trend is not dangerous. As not dangerous is martingale, grid and trend following. Problems starts when You strategy fails ;) 
Every think is possible in Forex world!
 
ADRIAN MATUSIAK:
Trading against trend is not dangerous. As not dangerous is martingale, grid and trend following. Problems starts when You strategy fails ;) 
yes,true. so thats why i developt strategy who almost never fail :))
 
Trading against trade is dangerous. Trend does not change like that if there is no pushing factor. It is more safe to follow the trend. 
 
Trading against strong trend Mostly not safe
But trading against the weak trend might be great idea/strategy

Every think is ppssible in the FX world!
 

Eko Rediantoro

How many pips do you want to trade against the trend ?

10 Pips ? 100 Pips ?

1000 Pips ?

Don't you think there's some importance to these things ?

Or to for example Lotsize ?

How large a position do you want to trade against the trend ?

0.01 Lot ?

100 Lots ?

I think many elements that combine into overall risk management make something dangerous or not.

Direction is (should be) neglect able.

 

BUY Low, SELL it High

How can we get Lows & Highs without countering the Trend ?

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Eko Rediantoro

How many pips do you want to trade against the trend ?

10 Pips ? 100 Pips ?

1000 Pips ?

Don't you think there's some importance to these things ?

Or to for example Lotsize ?

How large a position do you want to trade against the trend ?

0.01 Lot ?

100 Lots ?

I think many elements that combine into overall risk management make something dangerous or not.

Direction is (should be) neglect able.

yes bro you are right . . . . .

and you are 101% true . . . . . 

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