Calculate Stochastic for custom timeframes

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Hi there,

 

I am trying to code an indicator to show Stochastic %K and %D for custom timeframes ( 2, 17, 26 etc).

 

For the first step, I am just trying to recode the normal stochastic, to give me the %K for the most recent closed bar. for this example I am using the M5 timeframe. My code is as follows:

 

double iStochMain()
  {
   double sumk;
   for(int u=0;u<slowing;u++)
     {
      sumk+=((iClose(Symbol(),5,u+1)-iLow(Symbol(),5,iLowest(Symbol(),5,MODE_LOW,perck,u+1)))/(iHigh(Symbol(),5,iHighest(Symbol(),5,MODE_HIGH,perck,u+1))-iLow(Symbol(),5,iLowest(Symbol(),5,MODE_LOW,perck,u+1))));
     }
   return(sumk/slowing*100);
  }

 Where "slowing" is the slowing period for the stochastic, and perck is the %K period.

 

The value is close to the standard MT4 stochastic indi, but out but a couple of decimal places.

 

Any idea where I am going wrong?

 

Thanks

 

Richard 

  
double iStochMain()
  {
   double sumLow=0.0,sumHigh=0.0;
   for(int u=0;u<slowing;u++)
     {
      sumLow+=(iClose(Symbol(),5,u+1)-iLow(Symbol(),5,iLowest(Symbol(),5,MODE_LOW,perck,u+1)));
      sumHigh+=(iHigh(Symbol(),5,iHighest(Symbol(),5,MODE_HIGH,perck,u+1))-iLow(Symbol(),5,iLowest(Symbol(),5,MODE_LOW,perck,u+1)));
     }
   return(sumLow/sumHigh*100);
  }
 
Ernst Van Der Merwe:
Thank you so much! Appreciate the help of a fellow Saffer!
 
Richard Read:
Thank you so much! Appreciate the help of a fellow Saffer!
You're welcome boet:)
 

Ok so now I have the correct values for the %K line:

 

double SK1(int tf)
  {
   int starts=iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_H4,0);
   int barstart=iBarShift(Symbol(),1,iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_H4,0));
   double rem=barstart%tf;
   int theshift=tf-rem-1;

   double sumLow=0.0,sumHigh=0.0;
   ArrayResize(K1,percd+1);
   int t;
   for(int i=0;i<(percd+1)*tf;i+=tf)
     {
      for(int u=0;u<slowing*tf;u+=tf)
        {
         sumLow+=(iClose(Symbol(),1,(u+tf-theshift)+i))-iLow(Symbol(),1,iLowest(Symbol(),1,MODE_LOW,perck*tf,(u+tf-theshift)+i));
         sumHigh+=(iHigh(Symbol(),1,iHighest(Symbol(),1,MODE_HIGH,perck*tf,(u+tf-theshift)+i))-iLow(Symbol(),1,iLowest(Symbol(),1,MODE_LOW,perck*tf,(u+tf-theshift)+i)));
        }
      K1[t]=sumLow/sumHigh*100;
      sumLow=0.0;
      sumHigh=0.0;
      t++;
     }
   return(K1[0]);
  }

 Adjust for a custom time frame value

 

How I want to go about calculating th %D - using an EMA.

 

From what I understand, the iMAOnArray() will only work for indicator buffers, for which this is not.

 

An SMA for %D would be simply:

 

   double theema;
   theema=(K1[0]+K1[1]+K1[2]+K1[3]+K1[4])/5;

 How would I go about calculating %D using EMA?

 

Regards

 

Richard 

 

iMAOnArray() should work or you can use the function from MovingAverages.mqh header file.

#include <MovingAverages.mqh>

double D1[];
ArrayResize(D1,percd+1);

for(int i=percd-1;i>=0;i--)
   D1[i]=ExponentialMA(i,percd,D1[i+1],K1);
 
Ernst Van Der Merwe:

iMAOnArray() should work or you can use the function from MovingAverages.mqh header file.

MMm Thanks Ernst, but does not seem to be producing the correct value?

Files:
Capture2.png  69 kb
 
Richard Read:

MMm Thanks Ernst, but does not seem to be producing the correct value

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These array sizes get the correct values.

#include <MovingAverages.mqh>
double Stoch[2];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   iStochastic(_Symbol,_Period,7,3,3,Stoch);
   printf("Stochastic = %.3f Signal = %.3f",Stoch[0],Stoch[1]);
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int iStochastic(string symbol,int timeframe,int k_period,int d_period,int slowing,double &stoch[])
  {
   double Kbuffer[],Dbuffer[];
   ArrayResize(Kbuffer,k_period*3);
   ArrayResize(Dbuffer,k_period*3);
//---
   for(int i=0;i<k_period*3;i++)
     {
      double sumLow=0.0,sumHigh=0.0;
      for(int u=i;u<i+slowing;u++)
        {
         sumLow+=(iClose(symbol,timeframe,u)-iLow(symbol,timeframe,iLowest(Symbol(),timeframe,MODE_LOW,k_period,u)));
         sumHigh+=(iHigh(symbol,timeframe,iHighest(symbol,timeframe,MODE_HIGH,k_period,u))-iLow(symbol,timeframe,iLowest(symbol,timeframe,MODE_LOW,k_period,u)));
        }
      Kbuffer[i]=sumLow/sumHigh*100;
     }
//---
   for(int i=k_period*3-2;i>=0;i--)
      Dbuffer[i]=ExponentialMA(i,d_period,Dbuffer[i+1],Kbuffer);
//---
   stoch[0]=Kbuffer[0];
   stoch[1]=Dbuffer[0];
//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Ernst Van Der Merwe:

These array sizes get the correct values.

Awesome thanks Ernst! Will give it a try.

 

Thanks for the help man! 

 
Ernst Van Der Merwe:

These array sizes get the correct values.

You rock Ernst! Works like a charm.

 

Thanks Buddy! 

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