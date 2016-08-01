No code received to my mobile device

New comment
[Deleted]  
Good morning all

I wanted to order for a freelance service here, but I was asked to provide a code sent to my mobile device so as to link the code to my metaquote ID. 

I haven't received the said code on my mobile device. Please what do I do?

I also cannot remember ever providing my phone number when I was registering with mql5. So, how will they know the mobile device to send the code to?

I have asked them to resend the code. Yet no code had been received and I was told I have only one more attempt. 

Please, what do I do?

 
tonytony:
Good morning all

I wanted to order for a freelance service here, but I was asked to provide a code sent to my mobile device so as to link the code to my metaquote ID. 

I haven't received the said code on my mobile device. Please what do I do?

I also cannot remember ever providing my phone number when I was registering with mql5. So, how will they know the mobile device to send the code to?

I have asked them to resend the code. Yet no code had been received and I was told I have only one more attempt. 

Please, what do I do?

Please fill in your phone number in your profile/setting/security, and also in your Terminal Settings/Notifications tab if you want to receive push messages from your trading terminal.

[Deleted]  
Marco vd Heijden:

Please fill in your phone number in your profile/setting/security, and also in your Terminal Settings/Notifications tab if you want to receive push messages from your trading terminal.

Thanks for your response. But there is no place to fill mobile number on the page. No space provided for mobile number at all
 
tonytony:
Thanks for your response. But there is no place to fill mobile number on the page. No space provided for mobile number at all

Go look again.

It's there Settings > Security


[Deleted]  
Marco vd Heijden:

Go look again.

It's there Settings > Security


Thank you for your response. It was helpful.I successfully added my number. I tried adding my metaquote ID. The system said I need to confirm it via a code sent to my mobile device. No code had been sent since I requests for the code to confirm the metaquote ID
New comment