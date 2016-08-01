No code received to my mobile device
Good morning all
I wanted to order for a freelance service here, but I was asked to provide a code sent to my mobile device so as to link the code to my metaquote ID.
I haven't received the said code on my mobile device. Please what do I do?
I also cannot remember ever providing my phone number when I was registering with mql5. So, how will they know the mobile device to send the code to?
I have asked them to resend the code. Yet no code had been received and I was told I have only one more attempt.
Please, what do I do?
- I tried registering as Seller but couldn't get the confirmation code to my mobile
- Setting Update
- Notifications in mobile APP MT4
tonytony:
Good morning all
Good morning all
I wanted to order for a freelance service here, but I was asked to provide a code sent to my mobile device so as to link the code to my metaquote ID.
I haven't received the said code on my mobile device. Please what do I do?
I also cannot remember ever providing my phone number when I was registering with mql5. So, how will they know the mobile device to send the code to?
I have asked them to resend the code. Yet no code had been received and I was told I have only one more attempt.
Please, what do I do?
Please fill in your phone number in your profile/setting/security, and also in your Terminal Settings/Notifications tab if you want to receive push messages from your trading terminal.
Marco vd Heijden:Thanks for your response. But there is no place to fill mobile number on the page. No space provided for mobile number at all
Please fill in your phone number in your profile/setting/security, and also in your Terminal Settings/Notifications tab if you want to receive push messages from your trading terminal.
Please fill in your phone number in your profile/setting/security, and also in your Terminal Settings/Notifications tab if you want to receive push messages from your trading terminal.
Marco vd Heijden:Thank you for your response. It was helpful.I successfully added my number. I tried adding my metaquote ID. The system said I need to confirm it via a code sent to my mobile device. No code had been sent since I requests for the code to confirm the metaquote ID
Go look again.
It's there Settings > Security
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