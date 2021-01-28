Code has been successfully sent to you

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maensaleh2020:
Hi,
I try to add my mobile number but i don't receive any code
also telegram option is not valid
how to solve this issue
Try with a different phone number.
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Hi,
I try to add my mobile number but i don't receive any code
also telegram option is not valid
how to solve this issue