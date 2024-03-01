Not receiving the confirmation code to mobile device to confirm changes are made by profile owner.

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Not receiving the confirmation code to mobile device to confirm changes are made by profile owner.


Good day, i am not receiving the code send to my mobile to confirm my identity when i am adding an MetaQuotes ID to my profile.

 
Read this please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Read this please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973

Thank you

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