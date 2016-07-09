Where to get these value ?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| DiverStoch.mq4 | //| ViDan | //| vi_dancom@mail.ru | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "ViDan" #property link "vi_dancom@mail.ru" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_color1 Blue #property indicator_color2 Green #property indicator_color3 Red #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_width2 2 #property indicator_width3 2 //---- input parameters //Для стохастика extern int KPeriod = 5; extern int DPeriod = 3; extern int Slowing = 3; extern bool DrawPriceLines=false; extern bool DrawArrows=true; extern bool drawDivergenceLines=true; extern bool displayAlert=false; //---- buffers double StochLineBuffer[]; double bullishDivergence[]; double bearishDivergence[]; double StochDiv[]; string indicatorName; //---- static datetime lastAlertTime; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- indicators SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,0); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,0); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,0); SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_NONE); //---- SetIndexBuffer(0,StochLineBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,bullishDivergence); SetIndexBuffer(2,bearishDivergence); SetIndexBuffer(3,StochDiv); //---- SetIndexArrow(1,233); SetIndexArrow(2,234); //---- IndicatorDigits(Digits+2); indicatorName=("Stoch("+KPeriod+","+DPeriod+","+Slowing+")"); //IndicatorShortName("StochLineBuffer_Div(" + MomPeriod + ")"); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { for(int i=ObjectsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { string label=ObjectName(i); if(StringSubstr(label,0,14)!="DivergenceLine") continue; ObjectDelete(label); } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); if(counted_bars<0) return(-1); if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; int limit=Bars-counted_bars; if(counted_bars==0) limit-=1+MathMax(KPeriod,DPeriod); CalculateIndicator(limit); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculateIndicator(int countedBars) { for(int i=countedBars; i>=0; i--) { CalculateStochDiv(i); CatchBullishDivergence(i+2,countedBars); CatchBearishDivergence(i+2,countedBars); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculateStochDiv(int i) { StochLineBuffer[i]=iStochastic(Symbol(),0,KPeriod,DPeriod,Slowing,MODE_SMA,0,MODE_MAIN,i); StochDiv[i]=StochLineBuffer[i]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CatchBullishDivergence(int shift,int maxind) { if(IsIndicatorTrough(shift)==false) return; int currentTrough=shift; int lastTrough=GetIndicatorLastTrough(shift,maxind); if(currentTrough==-1) return; if(lastTrough==-1) return; if(StochDiv[currentTrough]>StochDiv[lastTrough] && Low[currentTrough]<Low[lastTrough]) { bullishDivergence[currentTrough]=StochDiv[currentTrough]; if(drawDivergenceLines==true) { DrawPriceTrendLine(Time[currentTrough],Time[lastTrough],Low[currentTrough], Low[lastTrough],Green,STYLE_SOLID); DrawIndicatorTrendLine(Time[currentTrough],Time[lastTrough],StochDiv[currentTrough], StochDiv[lastTrough],Green,STYLE_SOLID,drawDivergenceLines); } if(displayAlert==true) DisplayAlert("Classical bullish divergence on: ",currentTrough); } if(StochDiv[currentTrough]<StochDiv[lastTrough] && Low[currentTrough]>Low[lastTrough]) { bullishDivergence[currentTrough]=StochDiv[currentTrough]; if(drawDivergenceLines==true) { DrawPriceTrendLine(Time[currentTrough],Time[lastTrough],Low[currentTrough], Low[lastTrough],Green,STYLE_DOT); DrawIndicatorTrendLine(Time[currentTrough],Time[lastTrough],StochDiv[currentTrough], StochDiv[lastTrough],Green,STYLE_DOT,drawDivergenceLines); } if(displayAlert==true) DisplayAlert("Reverse bullish divergence on: ",currentTrough); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CatchBearishDivergence(int shift,int maxind) { if(IsIndicatorPeak(shift)==false) return; int currentPeak=shift; int lastPeak=GetIndicatorLastPeak(shift,maxind); if(currentPeak==-1) return; if(lastPeak==-1) return; if(StochDiv[currentPeak]<StochDiv[lastPeak] && High[currentPeak]>High[lastPeak]) { bearishDivergence[currentPeak]=StochDiv[currentPeak]; if(drawDivergenceLines==true) { DrawPriceTrendLine(Time[currentPeak],Time[lastPeak],High[currentPeak], High[lastPeak],Red,STYLE_SOLID); DrawIndicatorTrendLine(Time[currentPeak],Time[lastPeak],StochDiv[currentPeak], StochDiv[lastPeak],Red,STYLE_SOLID,drawDivergenceLines); } if(displayAlert==true) DisplayAlert("Classical bearish divergence on: ",currentPeak); } if(StochDiv[currentPeak]>StochDiv[lastPeak] && High[currentPeak]<High[lastPeak]) { bearishDivergence[currentPeak]=StochDiv[currentPeak]; if(drawDivergenceLines==true) { DrawPriceTrendLine(Time[currentPeak],Time[lastPeak],High[currentPeak], High[lastPeak],Red,STYLE_DOT); DrawIndicatorTrendLine(Time[currentPeak],Time[lastPeak],StochDiv[currentPeak], StochDiv[lastPeak],Red,STYLE_DOT,drawDivergenceLines); } if(displayAlert==true) DisplayAlert("Reverse bearish divergence on: ",currentPeak); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsIndicatorPeak(int shift) { if(StochDiv[shift]>=StochDiv[shift+1] && StochDiv[shift]>StochDiv[shift+2] && StochDiv[shift]>StochDiv[shift-1]) return(true); else return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsIndicatorTrough(int shift) { if(StochDiv[shift]<=StochDiv[shift+1] && StochDiv[shift]<StochDiv[shift+2] && StochDiv[shift]<StochDiv[shift-1]) return(true); else return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int GetIndicatorLastPeak(int shift,int maxind) { for(int i=shift+5; i<maxind-2; i++) { if(StochLineBuffer[i] >= StochLineBuffer[i+1] && StochLineBuffer[i] >= StochLineBuffer[i+2] && StochLineBuffer[i] >= StochLineBuffer[i-1] && StochLineBuffer[i] >= StochLineBuffer[i-2]) { for(int j=i; j<maxind-2; j++) { if(StochDiv[j] >= StochDiv[j+1] && StochDiv[j] > StochDiv[j+2] && StochDiv[j] >= StochDiv[j-1] && StochDiv[j] > StochLineBuffer[j-2]) return(j); } } } return(-1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int GetIndicatorLastTrough(int shift,int maxind) { for(int i=shift+5; i<maxind-2; i++) { if(StochLineBuffer[i] <= StochLineBuffer[i+1] && StochLineBuffer[i] <= StochLineBuffer[i+2] && StochLineBuffer[i] <= StochLineBuffer[i-1] && StochLineBuffer[i] <= StochLineBuffer[i-2]) { for(int j=i; j<maxind-2; j++) { if(StochDiv[j] <= StochDiv[j+1] && StochDiv[j] < StochDiv[j+2] && StochDiv[j] <= StochDiv[j-1] && StochDiv[j] < StochDiv[j-2]) return(j); } } } return(-1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DisplayAlert(string message,int shift) { if(shift<=2 && Time[shift]!=lastAlertTime) { lastAlertTime=Time[shift]; Alert(message,Symbol()," , ",Period()," minutes chart"); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawPriceTrendLine(datetime x1,datetime x2,double y1, double y2,color lineColor,double style) { string label="DivergenceLine2.1# "+DoubleToStr(x1,0); ObjectDelete(label); ObjectCreate(label,OBJ_TREND,0,x1,y1,x2,y2,0,0); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_RAY,0); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_COLOR,lineColor); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawIndicatorTrendLine(datetime x1,datetime x2,double y1, double y2,color lineColor,double style,bool bullishDivergence) { int indicatorWindow=WindowFind(indicatorName); if(indicatorWindow<0) return; string label="Stoch_DivergenceLine - "+DoubleToStr(x1,0); string labelArrow="StochD"+DoubleToStr(x1,0)+"-"+DoubleToStr(y1,0); ObjectDelete(label); ObjectDelete(labelArrow); ObjectCreate(label,OBJ_TREND,indicatorWindow,x1,y1,x2,y2, 0,0); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_RAY,0); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_COLOR,lineColor); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); if(DrawArrows) { if(bullishDivergence) { ObjectCreate(labelArrow,OBJ_ARROW,indicatorWindow,x1,y1-1,0,0); ObjectSet(labelArrow,OBJPROP_COLOR,lineColor); ObjectSet(labelArrow,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,SYMBOL_ARROWUP); } else { ObjectCreate(labelArrow,OBJ_ARROW,indicatorWindow,x1,y1+11); ObjectSet(labelArrow,OBJPROP_COLOR,lineColor); ObjectSet(labelArrow,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,SYMBOL_ARROWDOWN); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+in the code, which part is showing those value ?
//---- IndicatorDigits(Digits+2); indicatorName=("Stoch("+KPeriod+","+DPeriod+","+Slowing+")"); //IndicatorShortName("StochLineBuffer_Div(" + MomPeriod + ")"); return(0);
this is showing Stoch(5, 3, 3)
and what about the last number ?
how to get it and where ?
thanks for any help.
this is showing Stoch(5, 3, 3)
and what about the last number ?
how to get it and where ?
thanks for any help.
Values displayed after the indicator name should be current values of the indicator buffers.
Turn on the "Data Window" (from the "View" menu or press ctrl+D), move mouse over the newest candle and compare the values.
1 - mouse cursor is over the last candle
2 & 3 current values in the indicator window are same as buffer values in the "Data Window"
For the custom indicators, use the iCustom() function to get buffer values.
For the built-in indicators, check the corresponding docs.
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https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8655