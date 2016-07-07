Historical data clean
Press Ctrl+o
Then tab History.
Press Ctrl+o
Then tab History.
In MT4 I do not have tab history
I need to write a code inside my EA script to perform this task
In MT4 I do not have tab history
I need to write a code inside my EA script to perform this task
Sorry i meant tab charts.
i set this number to 1440 but the number of charts is always greater, the charts are added and not removed, so I need o make a script that remove the older charts, is it possible?
Well if you want to remove a chart it's
ChartClose()
But im not totally understand what you are trying to do and why you want to remove bars.
Well if you want to remove a chart it's
But im not totally understand what you are trying to do and why you want to remove bars.
Well if you want to remove a chart it's
But im not totally understand what you are trying to do and why you want to remove bars.
ChartClose close a chart I want to remove the history bar because the tester that run every hour should always use last 1440 bars
Pier Gaetano Novara:
ChartClose close a chart I want to remove the history bar because the tester that run every hour should always use last 1440 bars
i set this number to 1440 but the number of charts is always greater, the charts are added and not removed, so I need o make a script that remove the older charts, is it possible?
Sorry i don't get it.
if you want to use less bars just count less bars.
Sorry i don't get it.
if you want to use less bars just count less bars.
the problem is that I launch the optimizer with a parameter file without date so the data used is all the history present at that moment. (modify the parameter file setting start date equal to today - 7 days would be quite complex but is also a possibility)
I wonder if exist a way to remove older bars like this:
if (iBars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M5)>x)
removeOlderBars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M5,iBars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M5)-x)
this removeOlderBars functionality should remove from the older iBars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M5)-x bars from Symbol() with PERIOD_M5
Another option is to rebuild the file hst but this is the most complex option I think
the problem is that I launch the optimizer with a parameter file without date so the data used is all the history present at that moment. (modify the parameter file setting start date equal to today - 7 days would be quite complex but is also a possibility)
I wonder if exist a way to remove older bars like this:
if (iBars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M5)>x)
removeOlderBars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M5,iBars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M5)-x)
this removeOlderBars functionality should remove from the older iBars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M5)-x bars from Symbol() with PERIOD_M5
Another option is to rebuild the file hst but this is the most complex option I think
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
HI all
I see in option the field max bars in history and I have set it to 1440.
Using F2 I see that the bars loaded are always greater then 1440, is there a way to keep only this number of bars in the history? Is there any MQL4 command to use to clear the history?