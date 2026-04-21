Discussion of article "How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5" - page 71
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Describe to the Service Desk very detailed your problem (naming the bank etc), maybe MQ will contact the bank - or look for another payment method PayPal is not useable any more.
To be able to create a signal you need to first register as a seller. Signals can only be created on real accounts, not demo nor cent accounts. Please read the instructions on the Signal rules.
Also, if you are unable to receive confirmation on your mobile phone, you may need to find an alternative service provider. To change the number, contact the service desk, and follow the instructions.
I was looking for a long time where I can check it. I have not found it. Who can tell me?
Received moderator's message: 2026.03.16 07:21
I was looking for a long time where I can check it. I have not found it. Who can tell me?
Click the 'Edit' option at the top right side of your signal's page (from desktop).