Discussion of article "How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5" - page 71

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zulhasnan ahmad dashboard but got some problem australia bank anti fraud mql5

Can I use PayPal method?

My email: ### deleted by Moderator #####

Thanks


Describe to the Service Desk very detailed your problem (naming the bank etc), maybe MQ will contact the bank - or look for another payment method PayPal is not useable any more.

 
All available payment methods are shown to you on the top-up page. Technical support will not be able to help you privately pay by any other method.
 
Please tell me why the message "Confirm your phone number to become a seller" appears when I create a signal. How do I receive the code? I've entered my number in my profile, but I don't know it anymore.
[Deleted]  
@Ahmad Muslih #Please tell me why the message "Confirm your phone number to become a seller" appears when I create a signal. How do I receive the code? I've entered my number in my profile, but I don't know it anymore.

To be able to create a signal you need to first register as a seller. Signals can only be created on real accounts, not demo nor cent accounts. Please read the instructions on the Signal rules.

Also, if you are unable to receive confirmation on your mobile phone, you may need to find an alternative service provider. To change the number, contact the service desk, and follow the instructions.

Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
  • www.mql5.com
Terms of Service Trading Signals: Signal Providers, how to create a signal subscription signals.
 
Received moderator's message: 2026.03.16 07:21
Connection status: authorisation failed. Please check the entered login and password of the trading account.


I was looking for a long time where I can check it. I have not found it. Who can tell me?

 
Nikolay Skrigan #:
Received moderator's message: 2026.03.16 07:21
Connection status: authorisation failed. Please check the entered login and password of the trading account.


I was looking for a long time where I can check it. I have not found it. Who can tell me?

Click the 'Edit' option at the top right side of your signal's page (from desktop).



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