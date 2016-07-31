Password Recovery on MQL4.com is a problem.
You can write to the service desk for example
I have already done that, But it seems that after number of times writing to the help desk, I get this strange response from the customer representative:
_______________________________________________________________________
Did you check your mailbox attentively?
What e-mail did you specify for password recovering?
_______________________________________________________________________
It could be that someone is thinking that I am living in the jungle and it is very hard for me to understand what is password recovery. That I don't know that I have to enter the right email address in order to press on the confirmation link in the email with which I am trying to recover the password. Now, What do you think, after sending a screen shot of the error I am getting the customer representative understands that I have entered the right email?
Look at the following : What the customer representative is asking me... And You can't imagine how long I am waiting to solve this very hard problem.
I have already done that, But it seems that after number of times writing to the help desk, I get this strange response from the customer representative:
_______________________________________________________________________
Did you check your mailbox attentively?
What e-mail did you specify for password recovering?
_______________________________________________________________________
It could be that someone is thinking that I am living in the jungle and it is very hard for me to understand what is password recovery. That I don't know that I have to enter the right email address in order to press on the confirmation link in the email with which I am trying to recover the password. Now, What do you think, after sending a screen shot of the error I am getting the customer representative understands that I have entered the right email?
Look at the following : What the customer representative is asking me... And You can't imagine how long I am waiting to solve this very hard problem.
It's because you tried several times and now the server is confused and stuck in an endless loop.
It's because you tried several times and now the server is confused and stuck in an endless loop.
I am sorry, I didn't try number of times, and even if I tried, what ever loop you think is within the code of the server, is needed to be solved by the technical team.
And not let the server remain in a loop, regardless of any requests or customer or behavior pattern of customers.
Don't you think, that is the main idea of automated systems? To enable smooth system support without conditional loop errors that need to be debugged?
It's because you tried several times and now the server is confused and stuck in an endless loop.
I am sorry but the only bug in the system is you.
We deal with this all the time.
So i'd rather say, why don't you want to write your password down somewhere?
I am sorry but the only bug in the system is you.
We deal with this all the time.
So i'd rather say, why don't you want to write your password down somewhere?
Thank you for your time investment in a Bug like me, :-) I am quite sure, you are a great bug solver, that we don't carry passwords like you in the high technology environment.
That is a great bug anyone can find including those who live in the jungle, :-) hahaha
In addition, if you would be even wiser then you already are, you could have better customer relations attitude to understand that a small bug like this one, can lead to even greater bugs of which you can't realize, so that when a great bug solver like you will come across situations you haven't thought about, you will not search the support I am looking for right now.
Dear Sirs,
I am trying to recovery my password on the old website MQL4.com
And everytime I get an email for the conformation of the recovery, I press the confirmation, but do not receive, any email with the new password.
Please help me solve the problem.
Can anyone request from Metaquotes to solve this problem.
Thank you for your prompt reply.
Yes, it's a bug.
We'll try to fix it as soon as possible.
Please sorry for the inconvenience.
Yes, it's a bug.
We'll try to fix it as soon as possible.
Please sorry for the inconvenience.
Yes, it's a bug.
We'll try to fix it as soon as possible.
Please sorry for the inconvenience.
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Dear Sirs,
I am trying to recovery my password on the old website MQL4.com
And everytime I get an email for the conformation of the recovery, I press the confirmation, but do not receive, any email with the new password.
Please help me solve the problem.
Can anyone request from Metaquotes to solve this problem.
Thank you for your prompt reply.