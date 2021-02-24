Experts: AllMinutes - Free-of-Holes Charts
it's not working? Or maybe i make a mistake? Please confirm if it is still sorking, and if so what i might do wrong.
*EDIT seem i figured it out now, after reading the article a 2nd time :D but pretty slow and producing tons of errors :(
it's not working? Or maybe i make a mistake? Please confirm if it is still sorking, and if so what i might do wrong.
*EDIT seem i figured it out now, after reading the article a 2nd time :D but pretty slow and producing tons of errors :(
I've just downloaded EA and checked it, it works fine.
Do you allow DLL calls?
What messages do you see in the EA log?
Great!!
I have been looking for this for so long. Thank you for your great work!
Is there a way to make this EA work on H1 frame chart. I need to show weekends on my chart for analysis
andrey, do you have english version?
English version of what?
Do you want comments in the code to be translated?
Hello Andrey,
Thanks for making and sharing this EA. I used it and it works perfectly with forex pairs, but I also tried to use it on an index (US30.IDX) and it doesn't work. It generates an offline chart but the chart is empty and the title of the chart is shortened by one character.(ALLUSA30.IDDaily instead of ALLUSA30.IDXDaily)
Note, I tried it with another index and it did work. This time the index was GBR.IDX and so I think it has something to do with name of the instrument. If it's too long it doesn't work.
Any ideas on how to make it work?
Hello Andrey,
Thanks for making and sharing this EA. I used it and it works perfectly with forex pairs, but I also tried to use it on an index (US30.IDX) and it doesn't work. It generates an offline chart but the chart is empty and the title of the chart is shortened by one character.(ALLUSA30.IDDaily instead of ALLUSA30.IDXDaily)
Note, I tried it with another index and it did work. This time the index was GBR.IDX and so I think it has something to do with name of the instrument. If it's too long it doesn't work.
Any ideas on how to make it work?
Hi!
Yes, we have only 12 characters for the symbol name. EA add "ALL" to the beginning and name becames too long.
Try to replace all "ALL" words in the code by a single character (for example, "A"), compile EA (F7) and launch again.
Please, let me know if you still have problem.
Hi!
Yes, we have only 12 characters for the symbol name. EA add "ALL" to the beginning and name becames too long.
Try to replace all "ALL" words in the code by a single character (for example, "A"), compile EA (F7) and launch again.
Please, let me know if you still have problem.
I aplied your fix and it is working perfectly now. Thank Andrey!
Thanks a lot for this great expert.
Any chance to find a mql5 version ?
thanks again for the great work
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AllMinutes - Free-of-Holes Charts:
The Expert Advisor fills the missing bars on the chart with "dashes" (Dojis) — bars which have O=H=L=C.
Author: Andrey Khatimlianskii