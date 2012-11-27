How do you cancel a free subscription?
I subscribed to a signal named BASI but it does not work because it uses a leverage of 1:1000. (my guess). How do I cancel the subscription so that I can subscribe to another signal?
Your rules says : In order to subscribe to a different Signal, the current Subscription shall be canceled.
But I can not find a way to cancel the subscription. Help!