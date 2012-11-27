How do you cancel a free subscription?

New comment
 

I subscribed to a signal named BASI but it does not work because it uses a leverage of 1:1000. (my guess). How do I cancel the subscription so that I can subscribe to another signal?

Your rules says  : In order to subscribe to a different Signal, the current Subscription shall be canceled.

  

But I can not find a way to cancel the subscription. Help! 

 

It is easy - just place cursor over your subscrption


New comment