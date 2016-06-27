Optimization and test generate different results NEED HELP

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Hi! I am new to automatic trading, and I'm not sure if I'm getting it right.

I runned optimization for an EA, within two dates. The pass number 23 made 192 trades and got 1203.87€ profit.

Then I set the input parameters of pass number 23, runned the test within the same dates, and got 448 trades and 760.66€ profit.

Should't it generate the same number of trades and profit? Does anybody know what I'm doing wrong? 

 

 

 

 

 
Maybe another parameter change. It Should generate the same number of trades and profit
 

Alejandro Cuartas:
Maybe another parameter change. It Should generate the same number of trades and profit

 

What kind of parameter? 

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