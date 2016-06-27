Optimization and test generate different results NEED HELP
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Hi! I am new to automatic trading, and I'm not sure if I'm getting it right.
I runned optimization for an EA, within two dates. The pass number 23 made 192 trades and got 1203.87€ profit.
Then I set the input parameters of pass number 23, runned the test within the same dates, and got 448 trades and 760.66€ profit.
Should't it generate the same number of trades and profit? Does anybody know what I'm doing wrong?