HELP!....MT4 Tester and Optimizer

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Hi all.


I recently created an EA and tested it a few times with decent results. 


When i try to optimize two different variables to find optimal results, i found that the optimizer and the manual tester generates different results.  


When i use the Pass that has generated the most optimal result (according to the optimizer), i find different results in the manual tester.


For Example:

Optimizer gave 99 different results for AUDCHF on H1 with a set spread of 10, i get the following results:



When i run Pass:43's results in the tester to see the report, i get the following:


As you can see the Profit Factor differs for the two tests, while the same variables were used.  


Am i missing something?

 
How did you run the test?
 
lippmaje:
How did you run the test?

Hi.


I used the open prices option for both optimization and manual test?

 

here is a screenshot of how i ran the tests.

 

What happens when you double-click the first line of the optimizer results and then run the test? What's the report showing?

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