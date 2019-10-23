HELP!....MT4 Tester and Optimizer
How did you run the test?
lippmaje:
How did you run the test?
How did you run the test?
Hi.
I used the open prices option for both optimization and manual test?
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Hi all.
I recently created an EA and tested it a few times with decent results.
When i try to optimize two different variables to find optimal results, i found that the optimizer and the manual tester generates different results.
When i use the Pass that has generated the most optimal result (according to the optimizer), i find different results in the manual tester.
For Example:
Optimizer gave 99 different results for AUDCHF on H1 with a set spread of 10, i get the following results:
When i run Pass:43's results in the tester to see the report, i get the following:
As you can see the Profit Factor differs for the two tests, while the same variables were used.
Am i missing something?